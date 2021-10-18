towards a reduction in taxation from January?

This is the path advocated by the energy regulator in its latest opinion, which also considers “justified” the measures decided by the executive in the face of soaring prices.

In a context of generalized price increases, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) issued a favorable opinion on the terms of the gas tariff freeze announced by the government to cope with the soaring prices, while at the same time recommending a drop in taxation from January.

“The intervention of the public authorities in these extreme circumstances is justified”, concludes the CRE in an opinion on two draft government decrees, on which it “gives a favorable opinion”. Given the current price spike on the markets, Engie’s regulated tariffs – on which the offers of many suppliers are indexed – would have potentially increased by 19.5% including tax on November 1 and then by a similar magnitude in December. , underlines the regulator.





Prime Minister Jean Castex announced at the end of September “a tariff shield” with the blocking of the regulated gas tariff, responding as in other European countries to the general surge in energy prices. He also raised the possibility of lowering taxes on gas.

This decision is reflected in two draft decrees making it possible in particular to freeze the level of the regulated gas sales tariffs (TRVG) of Engie. Concretely, the regulated tariff will be frozen until June 30, 2022 at the level of October 1. Distributors will therefore have to sell gas to consumers this winter at a lower price than the very high market prices. Then from the spring, it will be up to consumers to pay a little more for gas than market prices, so that the sums paid in addition during the winter by the operators are recovered. “The draft decrees provide for the complete catching up of sums not collected during the tariff freeze,” notes CRE, which ensures that the government’s decision does not weigh on the financial situation of suppliers.



“CRE recommends that a temporary reduction in gas taxation (TICGN) can be implemented from January 1, 2022”: such a tax reduction “is essential to limit the financial exposure of suppliers and facilitate catching up subsequent tariff “. It also recommends “providing for an additional aid mechanism for suppliers who would find themselves in serious financial difficulty as a result of the tariff freeze”.