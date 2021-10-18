towards targeted aid for the poorest rather than an overall reduction in taxes

The government will this week announce measures to limit the surge in fuel prices. For the moment, the idea is not to lower taxes but rather to directly help the most modest.

A few months before the presidential election, the question of the price of fuel is again on the table. After the announcements on gas and electricity, the executive will provide answers this week for those who use a car. “The executive is following the situation closely and is still working on different tracks,” Matignon told BFMTV.

What form could this aid take? “It will be a targeted device,” said an adviser to the executive. It is a question of directly targeting modest French people who use a vehicle.

For the government, the idea is not to help all French people.

“There is no reason for the State to pay for the Parisian to leave for the weekend with his car”, we summarize in Matignon.

Towards a fuel check?

A priori, a reduction in taxes is therefore not the preferred avenue, especially as it would send a contradictory message in the context of the energy transition, one week after the announcement of the investment plan focused in particular on the climate.





“We are not going to subsidize fossil energy,” we told BFMTV. Last argument: a reduction in taxes would necessarily be more costly than a more targeted fuel check.

A fuel check on the energy check model could therefore be the best option, by combining it with a price freeze. What Barbara Pompili, the minister in charge of energy transition, confirms this morning on France 2: “The track is more like that. Afterwards, in what form, I don’t know yet because we are trying to find the means that allows us to reach the right people “.

However, the final decisions have not yet been taken and the executive continues to refine its solutions. What amount? For which people? For how many daily kilometers? The implementation of such a check indeed poses many difficulties.

“Today, as with the energy check, we do not have a database of all the people who will need it, people who need their car to go to work, for example,” explains Barbara Pompili.

A decision could be made this week.