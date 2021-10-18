TPMP: Columnists trapped live, virulent exchange and settling of scores

Benjamin Castaldi did not go there with the back of the spoon. Last Friday, on the set of Do not touch My TV, the host violently tackled the most famous doctor in France, Michel Cymes and made fun of his shows. This Monday, October 18, the columnist Guillaume Genton took out his cell phone to call Michel Cymes, or at least an imitator pretending to be him.

But Benjamin Castaldi and Fabrice Di Vizio, who also had a small tackle from Michel Cymes, did not notice the difference and got caught up in style! “Who is Michel Cymes? He’s no longer a doctor, he’s no longer a journalist. He’s a guy who crashes all his audiences. If he doesn’t like me, I think I’ll get over it”, said the lawyer. “It is the archetype of failure, poor guy “.





Faced with these harsh words, Cyril Hanouna wished to calm the tensions and decided to call the star doctor. But apparently very upset against the two chroniclers, Michel Cymes (who was in fact the Yann Jamet imitator) has multiplied threats and criticism. “The system of government As I like did not work as the head is still swollen “, he launched to Benjamin Castaldi. “Who do you think you are impressing with your size? ? If I see you in the street, with your stethoscope, you’ll take it in the face! “, he said. “It was nothing personal. I have nothing against Michel”, apologized for the ex-companion of Flavie Flament.

As a reminder, last Friday, Benjamin Castaldi made fun of Michel Cymes. “There was a famous song From adventures to adventures by Serge Lama. It says, ‘From port to port … from woman to woman’, it is ‘from flop to flop, from flop to flop’ and despite everything, Michel Cymes is still there “, he had launched. The doctor reacted to Sud Radio’s microphone: “If people I admire a lot like Nagui, Arthur who are big names in animation, criticized me, it would affect me. This is Benjamin Castaldi. ” And to add: “If I had him in front of me, I would just want to tell him that (…) me, I don’t eat from anyone’s hand to live”.