Troubling! 37-year-old mom complains that she is thirsty, then dies suddenly

A woman’s husband drops her off at the hospital at 1:30 a.m. on October 9 due to an unusual feeling of thirst. Her husband returns to the hospital after dropping off their two children before the shock.

Smitha Patil, 37, mother of two, was dropped off by her husband at Heartlands Hospital in Birmingham. According to Phani Krishna Pamarthy, a family friend, Smitha complained of having a dry throat for much of the evening on October 8. She had described her as being unusual thirst. This family friend told Birmingham Live : “She complained of having a dry throat for most of the evening. Her husband was away for dinner but he came home early to take care of her“.

After her husband dropped her off in the emergency room, in her absence, Smitha Patil began to throw up before collapsing on the floor, according to Birmingham Live. When her husband returned at around 6.30 a.m., after he had dropped off their children at a friend’s house in Solihull, Smitha Patil was already dead. However, according to the friend of the family, when he arrived in the emergency room, “she was a little short of breath, but she was able to talk and move. “

We do not yet know the cause of the sudden death of this mother

Nobody knows yet why exactly Smitha Patil had this unusual thirsty sensation. By confiding in Birmingham Live, the friend of the family says: “Everything happened so fast. We don’t yet know how she died. There are a lot of questions. “

The family is in shock, she left two very young children, one six years and the other two years. Fundraising was carried out to pay the costs of repatriating her body to India. It is worth noting that Smitha Patil, Cybersecurity Analyst for Jaguar Land Rover, is a well-known and appreciated personality in his community.

