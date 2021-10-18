two critics fall after Bordeaux, Kombouaré is not spared

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: top 10 top scorers in Ligue 1 history

If FC Nantes is doing pretty well sporting and coming out of a serious draw in Bordeaux (1-1), the public demand of the Canaries still finds fault … Even Antoine Kombouaré is not spared for his management.

The lack of a 9 was felt in the derby

A well-known influencer on the banks of the Erdre, Emmanuel Merceron quickly turned choosy on Twitter, deploring the offensive deficiencies of the Loire team in Bordeaux, in a match which must be won “4-1” against “a team that risks playing maintenance all year round ”. For him, the solution would result from an active winter mercato at the offensive level: “If only we could take a 9 off the Bayat network this winter …”

Kombouaré urged to use young people

What is paradoxical is that recruits are being called for while at the same time, Kombouaré is already being criticized for its management of young people. For their next podcast “Without control”, the Nantes journalists wonder about the fact that young people do not play “hardly this year with the pros”. For now, the vast majority of respondents (+ 80%) urge the coach to use them more and deplore a “sad tradition” in Nantes.

#SURVEY The young people of the Training Center do not play (almost) not this year with the pros of the @FCNantes ! What do you think ?

