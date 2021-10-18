More

    two critics fall after Bordeaux, Kombouaré is not spared

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: top 10 top scorers in Ligue 1 history

    If FC Nantes is doing pretty well sporting and coming out of a serious draw in Bordeaux (1-1), the public demand of the Canaries still finds fault … Even Antoine Kombouaré is not spared for his management.

    The lack of a 9 was felt in the derby

    A well-known influencer on the banks of the Erdre, Emmanuel Merceron quickly turned choosy on Twitter, deploring the offensive deficiencies of the Loire team in Bordeaux, in a match which must be won “4-1” against “a team that risks playing maintenance all year round ”. For him, the solution would result from an active winter mercato at the offensive level: “If only we could take a 9 off the Bayat network this winter …”

    Kombouaré urged to use young people

    What is paradoxical is that recruits are being called for while at the same time, Kombouaré is already being criticized for its management of young people. For their next podcast “Without control”, the Nantes journalists wonder about the fact that young people do not play “hardly this year with the pros”. For now, the vast majority of respondents (+ 80%) urge the coach to use them more and deplore a “sad tradition” in Nantes.

    Very demanding supporters with Nantes

    If FC Nantes did not lose in Bordeaux and appears in the soft underbelly, some Canaries fans expect more. While the absence of a number 9 is highlighted, the supporters also want to see more young people in the training while Antoine Kombouaré has his eleven and hardly changes …

    Alexandre corboz


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThree reasons to buy Ethereum instead of Bitcoin
    Next articleWithout contact with Kabul, the embassy of Afghanistan in Washington in self-management

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC