Two magnificent tifos and a victory, “beautiful evening” for the last tribute to Bernard Tapie

At the Velodrome stadium,

He was everywhere. In the central circle with his broad smile and laughing eyes, on the warm-up t-shirt for OM players, on the giant screens of the Stade Vélodrome, and especially in the two corners. “With you we have reached the heights, we will be forever grateful to you”, to the north, with his face in black and white surrounded by “1943” and “2021”, his date of birth and death. “The boss for eternity”, for the south turn and a magnificent tifo with his face in black and white, three blue stripes and the essential star, that of the 1993 Champions League.

The Stade Vélodrome paid a last tribute to Bernard Tapie on Sunday evening during the match between OM and FC Lorient. First through films retracing his career with OM, of which he was president from 1986 to 1994, then with the reading of a letter of tribute by the leaders of the seven groups of supporters, and “We are the champions ”, played on the violin during a minute of applause. Before his son, his grandson and his great-grandson, kick off the match.

“We took advantage of this atmosphere to win for him”

But also and especially thanks to the victory 4 goals to 1 of the Marseillais. “It was a special evening with a non-football context. We were keen to pay these magnificent tributes. I think that by scoring four goals and with the help of the supporters who paid tribute to the Boss throughout the game, we had a great evening in the end, ”savored Dimitri Payet, author of a match worthy of the match. ‘event.





After a first tribute at the Stade Vélodrome, the day before his funeral, which had already brought together 3,500 people, all the supporters were able to honor their boss in his second house. “Already during the ceremony at the Vélodrome it was very touching, there was a magnificent atmosphere. And there to play again at home to bid him a last farewell, it was magnificent. We felt everyone was concerned, whether it was the supporters and the players, and we took advantage of this atmosphere to win for him, ”explained Boubacar Kamara, a youngster trained at OM who knows better than anyone else. legacy left by Bernard Tapie in Marseille. This evening was further proof of that.