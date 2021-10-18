two teachers receive death threats and a photo from Samuel Paty

INFO BFM Marseille – A couple of teachers from Marseille have received several letters of death threats at their home as well as a photo of Samuel Paty.

A couple of teachers threatened with death. An investigation for a death threat in writing on a person holding public authority has been opened, the prosecutor told BFM Marseille Provence on Monday.

According to our information, two professors from the Henri-Vallon college, in the 14th arrondissement of Marseille, received on October 8 a photo of Samuel Paty in their mailbox, the professor murdered just a year ago in the Yvelines.





Threats received one year to the day after the assassination of Samuel Paty

Four days later, the couple receive a typed letter of threats. “You are going to die”, indicates in particular this letter, in the course of expertise.

A few days later same scenario. On the night of Friday to last Saturday, a new mail was left in the couple’s mailbox. On the latter, received on the anniversary of Samuel Paty’s death, the message is again threatening: “Last days… next week you will die”.

The investigation was entrusted to the urban security of the southern division.