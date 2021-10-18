Two tones of bell on the VoLTE of Free Mobile, Alexa and the Freebox Revolution do they make a good duo? Your best reactions to Free and telecoms news

Univers Freebox deals with Free and Telecoms news and has always been a space where the community could express itself. Sometimes the answers are very funny, or very relevant, but you have to dive into the comments to find the kind words of our readers. We then offer you our small selection in this “Best-Of”.

Alexa, turn on the Freebox!

Free now allows subscribers to its iconic box launched in 2010 to control their TV content with Alexa. The only condition to access this new feature is to have a device that is already compatible with Amazon’s voice assistant. A new development generally welcomed by Freenautes, delighted to see that this good old box has not finished integrating new features, even if the usefulness of the latter is rather debated. What motivate us to still offer many ideas to continue on this path.





Manufacturers and Free Mobile are passing the buck on VoLTE

VoLTE is still in beta test at Free Mobile and several testimonies report an impossible activation problem on some mobiles. If Free explained the reasons for an incompatibility between the technology at Free and certain models, the operator has also updated its activation system to correct the situation for certain subscribers. However, some find themselves quite lost between the statements of the manufacturer of their smartphone and that of their operator. Hoping that the situation will be clarified when the final launch of VoLTE for all subscribers.

MyTF1 paying but without advertising? Reviews are mixed

After launching its AVOD offer within its own catch-up service, the TF1 group continues to have ideas in order to support the changing uses of millions of users. On October 11, the Bouygues subsidiary announced that it was experimenting with an extended replay offer without advertising interruption. Called myTF1 Max, this new product is currently being launched in a closed beta version. And the idea of ​​a paid platform (2.99 € / month then 3.99 € / month) arriving in addition to the free offer does not seem to suit everyone.





And the mistrust of subscribers towards TF1 is often explained by the number of sponsorship of certain programs.

A bill to review!

To have the right “continuously and at a reasonable price to a quality connection“, Such is the ambition of the text submitted by Isabelle Valentin. Faced with digital deserts and connection problems encountered by the French, this MP wants to take the bull by the horns by imposing a minimum flow and demanding compensation for a private subscriber of the latter for more than six months. The proposal has already been the subject of a debate on our program Totally Fibré and the general opinion is fairly unanimous in our comments: this project should be placed in the impracticable box, for many reasons. However, some believe that the idea has the merit of being asked.

The deployment of fiber is going at a good pace but is encountering too many problems …

Not denying that “The fiber site is making great strides” and that it is the “The only major infrastructure project in advance in France”, the fiber optic players present on October 6 and 7 in Saint-Étienne, as part of the THD University, did not fail to point out that there is still work ahead and some brakes get up. And it must be said: the obstacles are size to connect each French home.