Two young people found alive after being lost for several days in the Australian outback

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/18/2021 at 11:21 am

Updated on 10/18/2021 at 11:34 am

Two young people survived several days without water in the heat and dust of the Australian outback, police said Monday, after five days of intense search.

Shaun Emitja, 21, and Mahesh Patrick, 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, October 12 in the Harts Range region, located in the center of the huge island continent.

They had not returned home to Hermannsburg, an isolated community, after their weekend.

Their car, a blue Nissan Navara, was found abandoned and stuck in a dirt road. The police then flew over the area using a helicopter and, on the ground, several people left to search for them.





The worst was feared, the two youngsters lacking water and temperatures in the region often exceeding 40 ° C during this spring period in the southern hemisphere.

Police in the Northern Territory said Monday that the two young people, who had been separated, were found alive and in good health, which is, they say, an “absolute miracle”.

The teenager, Mahesh Patrick, found in the forest late Friday afternoon, was suffering from dehydration and pain in his feet.

Shaun Emitja was found the next day. “He is undergoing medical examinations but appears to be in good health,” police said. The couple reportedly survived without water or food supplies.