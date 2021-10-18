UNDERSTAND EVERYTHING – What are these branches whose minima are lower than the minimum wage?

If the hotel and catering sector is the most cited, more than forty branches would be concerned, says Elisabeth Borne, the Minister of Labor.

The problems of labor shortages affect many sectors and trades as the economic recovery intensifies. However, the number of job seekers is still high, but most of these strained jobs have one thing in common: salaries deemed too low with minimums below the minimum wage. What to cool the candidates.

If the hotel and catering sector is the most cited, more than forty branches would be concerned, says Elisabeth Borne, the Minister of Labor.

“There are nearly forty whose branch minima are lower than the minimum wage (…) We are waiting for there to be gestures”, she hammered this Thursday at the microphone of Europe 1.

“When we have five levels of the pay grid below the minimum wage (in the hotel and catering industry, Editor’s note), something must be done”, underlines Elisabeth Borne.

· Can we be paid less than the minimum wage?

The law is however clear. The minimum wage corresponds to the legal minimum hourly wage below which an employee cannot be paid. It applies to any adult employee. The gross monthly salary divided by the number of hours worked must therefore be at least equal to the hourly minimum wage (10.48 euros on October 1).

· Why are the branch minima lower than the minimum wage?

In the event of a branch minima lower than the minimum wage, the employer must close the gap at the risk of being fined 1,500 euros.

In reality, an employee is therefore never paid below the minimum wage, but too low minimum wages have an impact on the overall scale and therefore on the evolution of remuneration.

Periodic negotiations by sector must therefore make it possible to compensate for the difference, in particular when the minimum wage increases automatically every year. But paradoxically, there is no obligation to reach an agreement.

Result, if some branches manage to find an agreement, like the cleaning or retail trade, for others, it is the status quo that persists.

Concretely, according to the Ministry of Labor, 45 branches have an agreed minimum lower than the minimum wage. For 25 of them, it is because of the last revaluation of the minimum wage which lowered the minimums below the minimum wage. For the others, it is the result of a much older situation, as in the hotel and restaurant industry.





Since the beginning of the month, Élisabeth Borne has been meeting with branch representatives to encourage them to act and a review meeting will be organized in November with the inter-professional social partners.

· Which sectors / professions are concerned?

According to Dares, before the automatic adjustment of January 2020 which concerned 13% of employees, 16% of branches had a first level of the grid below the minimum wage.

We therefore do not yet know the evolution of this share since the revaluation of 35 euros gross (+ 2.2%) applied on October 1.

In the hotel and catering industry, the gap has persisted since 2019 and the increase in the minimum wage on October 1 brings 5 ​​levels of remuneration below the minimum wage.

In road transport, 738,000 drivers would be affected, still in 2020 according to figures from the Dares.

In the cleaning sector, it is the maintenance agents who are affected with 649,000 employees concerned.

Then come the cashiers and self-service employees, construction workers, home help and household help, food trade professions (butchers, bakers, etc.) as well as farmers.

· Where are the negotiations at?

In cleanliness, they succeeded. The agreement provides for a 1.6% increase in base salary on January 1, 2022, an annual bonus of 225 euros instead of 175, and a 9% increase for the transport bonus.

In supermarkets, in 2018, the Federation of Commerce and Distribution (FCD) and four employee unions signed an amendment on the remuneration floors that must be respected in predominantly food stores. But in 2019, the Directorate General of Labor excluded from the application text the annual bonus and paid breaks.

Employees and employers then seized the Council of State which ruled in favor of the complainants a few days ago.

In the hotel and catering industry, the UMIH, the main union in the sector, proposes to increase wages from 6 to 8.5%, but the other employers’ unions do not agree.

Progress is also underway in the transport of goods, prevention and safety, waste, retail trade, home help, fruits and vegetables. But again, nothing is signed yet.