UNDERSTAND EVERYTHING – What is the affair of the “Elysee polls”, the trial of which opens on Monday?

Six relatives of Nicolas Sarkozy, including Claude Guéant and Emmanuelle Mignon, are on trial for the so-called “Elysee polls” case. A case of favoritism and embezzlement of public funds.

His shadow will inevitably hover over this trial. More than two weeks after his conviction in the Bygmalion affair, the name of Nicolas Sarkozy should resonate again in the courtroom of the Paris Criminal Court, where the trial of the “Elysee polls” opens on Monday. . If the former President of the Republic is not prosecuted, six of his relatives are judged in particular for “favoritism” and “embezzlement of public funds”.

· What is the case based on?

The Elysee polls case is a case of favoritism and embezzlement of public funds. Under the presidency of Nicolas Sarkozy, surveys were conducted with nine institutes. The studies focused both on the president’s policy but also on private affairs, such as a possible marriage of Nicolas Sarkozy with Carla Bruni, the pregnancy of Rachida Dati, or even political life in general and the opponents of the head of the state.

Justice was not interested in the content of these polls but in the way in which they were financed. In 2009, for the first time, the Court of Auditors pointed out irregularities in the orders for polls from the Elysee: polls carried out with institutes like Ipsos, in defiance of public procurement rules, and contracts signed with firms of Patrick Buisson and Pierre Giacometti, again without a call for tenders.

Surveys were indeed carried out within the framework of a contract, passed without competition, with the firm Politifact, managed Patrick Buisson, then adviser to Nicolas Sarkozy. However, competitive tendering is compulsory when it comes to contracts awarded by the State. The contract concluded with this cabinet, which ordered polls from institutes on behalf of the presidency, amounted to 1.5 million euros.

As such, in 2008, the Élysée paid 130 invoices for an amount of 392,288 euros, corresponding in particular to surveys carried out by the Opinion Way institute. At the same time, the Court of Auditors noted that these polls, although ordered and paid for by the presidency, were published in Le Figaro and LCI. The usefulness of this state expenditure was then questioned.

“We order polls, if the newspapers want to buy the same ones, we can’t do anything about it!”, Was then defended at the time Claude Guéant, the secretary general of the Elysee.

Another contract is also affected by this case. That passed with the Giacometti-Peron cabinet by Patrick Buisson, then in charge of “opinion strategy” under the Sarkozy presidency. There again, no advertising, no call for tenders is made with this firm headed by Pierre Giacometti, adviser to Nicolas Sarkozy.

· How does the case come to court?

The judicial turn of this case comes in 2010, when the anti-corruption association Anticor lodges a complaint against X for “favoristism” and “embezzlement of public funds”. The Paris prosecutor’s office then did not open an investigation, believing that Nicolas Sarkozy and his collaborators were protected by presidential immunity.





By means of procedures, going as far as the Court of Cassation, the association won its case and a judicial investigation was opened in 2013. The highest French court considers that the president’s collaborators do not benefit from presidential immunity. Judge Serge Tournaire – who also indicted Nicolas Sarkozy in the Libyan financing file – is responsible for investigating the regularity of contracts awarded under the chairmanship of the former head of state.

On the basis of this work, the national financial prosecutor’s office requests the referral of six people to justice, including Claude Guéant and Patrick Buisson. On August 30, 2019, these six people were referred to the Paris Criminal Court, following the PNF’s requisitions.

· Who are the six people on trial?

Six people are on trial from Monday, all close to Nicolas Sarkozy. Four companies, in particular the Ipsos institute, are also being sued. Claude Guéant, secretary general of the Élysée Palace at the time of the facts, appeared for “favoritism” and “negligence having allowed an embezzlement of public funds”. Ditto for Emmanuelle Mignon, the former chief of staff of the President of the Republic.

Patrick Buisson is tried for “concealment of favoritism”, “embezzlement of public funds” and “abuse of corporate assets”. Regarding the first offense, justice estimates that the former adviser of Nicolas Sarkozy, by concluding contracts with the Elysee without respecting the rules of competition, profited from a sum of 2.7 million euros. The survey also identified 235 polls sold to the presidency between 2007 and 2009 with margins of 65 to 70%. The calculated profit is 1.4 million euros. Patrick Buisson faces up to seven years’ imprisonment and a fine of 375,000 euros.

Pierre Giacometti, adviser to Nicolas Sarkozy during his presidency, and director of the strategy consulting firm with which the Elysee has signed the contracts denounced, is also being prosecuted for “concealment of favoritism”. The contracts between his company and the presidency, without a call for tenders, would have enabled him to benefit from nearly 2.5 million euros

Jean-Michel Goudard, strategy adviser, and Julien Vaulpré, technical adviser in charge of opinion, are dismissed for “favoritism”. An offense punishable by two years in prison and a fine of 30,000 euros.

During the investigation, several respondents invoked a “tradition” at the Elysee Palace to justify this lack of respect for the rules of public order.

· Why is Nicolas Sarkozy not implicated?

Nicolas Sarkozy is protected by presidential immunity because the facts alleged by the courts took place while he was President of the Republic. As such, the Anticor association intends to call the former head of state as a witness during the trial.