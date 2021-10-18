Up to 30 degrees in the Southwest this Tuesday before a sharp drop in temperatures

Temperatures above seasonal norms are expected Tuesday in the South-West, with in particular nearly 30 degrees at the foot of the Pyrenees

After several days of freshness, a semblance of summer will settle in the South-West on Tuesday. The sky will be totally sunny from the morning over the whole of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region and accompanied by temperatures above normal for the season. It will be up to 27 degrees in Gironde and the Landes and 30 degrees in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques, thanks to a sustained southerly wind over the west of the Pyrenees, according to Météo France forecasts. The maximums will be up to 25 ° C in Bordeaux and Biarritz, 26 ° C in Dax and 27 ° C in the interior of the Basque Country.

For comparison, the average maximum temperature for the month of October is 19.4 ° C in Bordeaux and 20 ° C in Biarritz. This heat is explained by the rise of a cloud band from the West Indies loaded with sub-tropical air.

No records to predict

The meteorological service forecasts up to 23 ° C in Agen and Angoulême, 22 ° C in Périgueux and La Rochelle. In the rest of the territory, the minimum will be between 8 and 12 degrees in the north-eastern quarter of the country, between 12 and 16 in the north-west, in Corsica, between 5 and 10 in the south of the country, between 10 and 15 on the Mediterranean shore. The highs will be very mild for the season reaching 18 to 22 degrees in the northeast quarter, 22 to 26 in the rest of the country.

Peak of mildness: while it was already 26 ° C in Biarritz at 2 p.m., tomorrow will be the hottest day across France (with 23 ° C in Paris and 26 ° C in Bordeaux, for example). But the fall will be brutal Thursday and Friday, bringing us back slightly below normal. pic.twitter.com/5KEOSAdE1S – The Weather Channel (@lachainemeteo) October 18, 2021

If these temperatures will be high for the season, they will still be far from reaching records. In October 2006, they had already oscillated between 24 ° C and 26 ° C in the South-West. In 1985, a heat peak was reached on October 2 with maximums of 33.8 ° C in Tarbes and 34.7 ° C in Dax. More recently, on October 11, 2011, 28.9 ° C had been recorded in Paris. Météo France explains that these mild temperatures in October are relatively frequent but that they remain remarkable in view of the late side of the episode.

The fall promises to be brutal, however, since temperatures will quickly drop from Wednesday and Thursday, sometimes below 20 degrees, with a disturbance from the north to the west of the country.