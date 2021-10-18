US military stops connected combat helmet program initiated with Microsoft

The military has stopped the $ 22 billion contract signed with Microsoft for a military version of the Hololens helmet. The helmet did not prove to be strong enough in special forces testing.

Backtracking completely on the 22 billion dollar contract signed last April by the Pentagon with Microsoft. The tech giant was expected to provide tens of thousands of copies of a military version of the Hololens augmented reality headset. In the end, this living room helmet is not suitable for use in the field, according to the American site Jane’s, which reveals this turnaround.

Few precise explanations on the putting to sleep of this program initially presented as strategic. According to the US military, the model tested by the special forces would not be robust enough. The office that manages this program gave as an example that the headset cannot work in the rain. Another weak point is the autonomy which requires carrying batteries in an already heavy package.

Internal protests

On the other hand, the functionalities are not the subject of any criticism. With this connected headset, soldiers have access to a wealth of information in real time. They can track the position of their troops and those of enemy forces using geolocation and facial recognition technology. There is also a function to share the video stream not only with a headquarters but with other members of the unit. Finally, it had to allow precise shots to be carried out by connecting it to a weapon.





Despite all these points and the amount of the contract, the military decided to stop the program without saying whether the decision is provisional or final. A disappointment for Microsoft, which is engaged in military programs with the Pentagon. Last year, the company was selected against Amazon Web Services to create a military “Cloud” called Jedi, for Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure.

At the time, Google withdrew from the call for tenders under pressure from its employees despite the amount of the contract ($ 10 billion). The group had to face its teams during the Maven project, an artificial intelligence for reconnaissance drones.

At Microsoft, military contracts are also heavily criticized. When the connected headset project was launched in 2019, teams from the Hololens division strongly protested against using this technology “to kill”. In a letter addressed to Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, they recalled that their mission was not to “develop weapons” and also demanded to have their “say on how [leur] work is used. ”Was this sling the cause of the breakdown of the agreement?