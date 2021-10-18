Valère Germain charges the referees with strong words!

Zapping Foot National Top 10 winners of the Coupe de France

While Montpellier won 1 goal to 0 against Lens this Sunday afternoon, signing an important success, a player in the workforce did not hesitate to attack the referees after the meeting. This player is Valère Germain, who had strong comments about the summary proceedings, comparing them to … cowboys! The Montpellier player let go and did not hesitate to say what he thought of the attitude of the referees.

Angry germain

“It’s amazing, it feels like we’re dealing with cowboys, we can’t talk to them. They turn their backs on us, they’re arrogant. We players maybe need to be less aggressive, but so should they. We are dealing with robots, we cannot talk to them, we just ask for explanations from time to time. They have to question themselves. It could also degenerate through their fault, “he said. , while he is of course in favor of wearing a microphone among referees.

“If you equip tonight’s referee with a microphone you will be surprised at his arrogance. I tried to talk to him after 15 minutes into the game, kindly he doesn’t even look at me, he turns his head. I don’t know if he had had a difficult day… We’re men, we can talk to each other quietly like we do with other referees. I don’t even talk about being good or not, it happens to everyone. world to be wrong like us on the field, we just want discussions without it degenerating. His attitude tonight is incredible, “added Germain, very unhappy with the referee’s attitude tonight …



