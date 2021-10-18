Video: A participant dressed in a “Kebab” T-shirt takes the lead in the Paris marathon, won by Kenyan Elisha Rotich

Funny scene on the Paris marathon. From the first meters, a competitor took the lead in the race. Far from claiming victory, he had the distinction of being dressed in a T-shirt on which was written the word “kebab”.

A few moments after the start on the avenue des Champs-Élysées, the participant with bib n ° 6024 hastened to join the Kenyans and Ethiopians at the forefront. And he even offered himself a little moment of glory by taking a few steps ahead in mind. He was thus able to have his beautiful jersey contemplate on the camera.

A participant manages to squeeze through the elite male runners to pass a message of the utmost importance He proudly brandishes his flocked “Kebab” jersey before being eaten by the peloton#ParisMarathon The race live: https://t.co/kzraDg0lNO pic.twitter.com/Wg2w0dBpfT – francetvsport (@francetvsport) October 17, 2021

But he didn’t stay in first place for very long. He was quickly picked up by the competitors behind him, leaving the favorites to fight for victory. And, under a bright sun in the streets of the capital, it was Elisha Rotich who won Porte Dauphine in front of the Ethiopian Hailemaryam Kiros and his compatriot Hillary Kipsambu. Winner in 2 hours 04 minutes and 21 seconds, the Kenyan broke the record for the Parisian event, held since 2014 by the Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele (2h 05 min 04 sec).





In women, the victory went to the Ethiopian Tigist Memuye (2 hours 26 minutes and 11 seconds), ahead of her two compatriots Yenenesh Dinkesa and Fantu Jimma. Thirty months after its last edition in April 2019, with two postponements and one cancellation in 2020, then a date set for the fall rather than the spring in 2021, the Paris marathon has allowed tens of thousands of fans to find the Parisian asphalt.