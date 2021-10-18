VIDEO. Greta Thunberg’s engaged and unleashed dance to promote COP26

For her last public appearance, Greta Thunberg surprised the crowd. In order to promote COP26, which takes place from 1er on November 12 in Glasglow, the young Swedish activist gave up big speeches to let herself be carried away by a few committed and unleashed dance steps …

This Saturday, October 16, 2021, during the Climate Live concert in Stockholm, Greta Thunberg pushed the song. Rather than address the public with powerful and unifying words, the environmental activist chose to strike hard by taking up Rick Astley’s hit, “ Never Give You Up ” (” I will never abandon you “). Symbolic words since they are directly addressed to young spectators.

On stage, Greta Thunberg (fitter than ever) was accompanied by another activist and organizer of the event. Watch this video shared by youtubeur DadinSweden:





And if this performance may come as a surprise, it is actually well thought out. Remember, on April 1, 2021, Greta Thunberg posted a Twitter video in which she recalled the importance of taking daily action for the planet. In conclusion, she invited the community to follow a YouTube link which was none other than the famous song of the 80s. A funny April Fool’s Day which had surprised and amused thousands of Internet users.

And the least we can say is that this song is particularly well chosen. It is an original and powerful way to mobilize young people and remind them of the crucial role they have to play in the climate crisis.

An unexpected and memorable performance.