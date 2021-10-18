Video test – Opel Combo-e Life (2021): for whom? Why ?

In short Electric Ludospace 280 km of autonomy 5 or 7 places

The Opel Combo, which appeared in 2018, follows the logic of the Stellantis group, which is accelerating the electrification of its 14 brands (!). By 2030, 100% of the models sold in this galaxy will be electric. Opel is, with Peugeot and Citroën, one of the best electrified manufacturers with no less than 5 100% electric models in its range.

This offer is made possible thanks to Stellantis’ “flexible” industrial tool, which makes it possible to produce several models of different brands on the same line. Thus, the Vigo plant simultaneously manufactures the Citroën Berlingo, Peugeot Rifter and Opel Combo. If each manufacturer personalizes the design (exterior and interior) and settings, the design is identical.

The switch to electric of the first two is therefore a logical continuation for the German MPV, which uses the same powertrain. Namely a 136 hp engine (only in sport mode) powered by a 50 kW / h battery housed in the floor. This layout has made it possible to keep the vast space on board and the very great modularity of the Combo identical.











Thus, the German MPV retains its dual chassis offer (short or long) capable of carrying 5 or 7 passengers in both cases, its two sliding side doors, its opening window, its 3 independent rear seats, its XXL volumes and its very plenty of storage. The short five-seater version offers a trunk volume of at least 597 liters (850 liters in the long version). When the rear seats are folded down, the latter reaches 2,126 liters for the short version and up to 2,693 liters for the long version. At present, the Stellantis triplet is one of the best equipped to meet the needs of a family looking for versatility and volumes. No SUV is capable of offering such benefits.







Apart from the “combo e” logo placed on the tailgate, nothing differentiates this electric version from a thermal. The range of equipment and range architecture are also similar. Only the price differs with a starting bet of € 35,300 bonus not deducted, which is the same as the Citroën e Berlingo.





Given its family and “outdoor” orientation, the question that immediately arises is whether 280 km of autonomy will suffice for the Combo to meet the expectations of this active clientele. According to the oui car brand, the e-Life Combo is suitable for short urban and peri-urban trips repeated daily. In this specific case, the German responds, offering quiet operation and enough power to carry 5 passengers and their luggage without removing the trains. Be careful, however, the 136 hp announced are exclusively available in sport mode. “Normal” mode delivers 110 hp. It will also be necessary to take into account the maximum speed limited to 135 km / h in particular to anticipate overtaking.







During our test carried out on the outskirts of Frankfurt on a mixed route with several sections of the motorway, under a temperature of 12 ° C we recorded an average consumption of 21 kWh / 100 km, which brings the radius of approximately 240 km. Combo action e. Either, quite close to the homologation values. An intensive “B” mode of energy recovery when braking and lifting the foot is also standard. Its effectiveness is not bluffing. Just like the feeling when braking which will take a little time to adapt to adapt to the pedal stroke.

The Combo-e Life can be recharged from a household socket by a simple cable in 15 hours, on a wallbox in 5 hours or on a 100 kW (direct current) fast charging station. As long as you find one that works. The latter will allow you to recover 80% of the charge in 30 minutes. Unfortunately, if you have to refuel on the motorway where Ionity is the majority, it will cost you “candy” because Opel is not a member of the consortium and therefore is not entitled to preferential prices. The “myOpel” and “Free2Move” apps offer alternative solutions for finding a suitable charging station.







If you are therefore a family of “urban” in need of space, the Combo e is ideal. For other user profiles, the thermal versions will offer you more latitudes. The chassis has been the subject of specific adjustments in order to properly receive the 300 kg of batteries. The compromise found by Opel holds up, the Combo remains comfortable and limits the impact on imperfections as much as possible. It is a success.