VIDEO. The cry of the heart of Dominique Farrugia, suffering from multiple sclerosis

“At airports, when you are a person with reduced mobility, you are the last to get off the plane. I was trying to retrieve my wheelchair, in this case, it was not brought to me so I asked for another wheelchair to be brought to me to go and collect my luggage and maybe find it at the baggage. “Like 100,000 people in France, Dominique Farrugia suffers from multiple sclerosis. In his book, he recounts the ordeals he goes through on a daily basis.”We all suffer from chronic fatigue. We can have more or less severe pain. It can be difficult to see, difficult to walk, it affects everything, this crap “, he breathes.

Today, Dominique Farrugia campaigns for a more inclusive city. “There is nothing for people who are in my situation but also in much worse situations. (…) How to take the metro with a wheelchair? Impossible, except for line 14. How do I cross a street because the sidewalk is too high? I find it great that we are heading towards the reign of the bicycle, but I have two wheels too and I would like to use these two wheels and be able to ride as I please, in the same way“, he launches.