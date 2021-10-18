Vladimir Putin’s sexist remark to a journalist

While the American journalist Hadley Gamble questioned the Russian president on the increase in energy prices, Vladimir Putin replied that “she was a beautiful woman” but that she did not understand what he was saying.

This is a new sexist remark launched by Vladimir Putin. On the occasion of an energy forum bringing together the major players in the sector, the Russian president gave an interview to the American journalist Hadley Gamble in front of a few dozen people on Wednesday, October 13.

Correspondent for the American channel CNBC in Abu Dhabi and accustomed to interviews with political figures, Hadley Gamble questioned Vladimir Putin on the export of Russian gas to Europe. In particular, she questioned him about possible maneuvers by Russia to accentuate the rise in prices. And the answer was not long in coming.

“She is a beautiful woman, she is pretty, but I tell her one thing and she immediately tells me the opposite as if she hadn’t heard what I had just said to her,” Vladimir Putin said, looking at the ‘Assembly.

A remark deemed sexist to which the journalist immediately responded by assuring that she had heard the president.





“My most beautiful angle”

The day after this interview, the journalist also discovered that the Russian daily Kommersant chose to publish a photo of his meeting with the Russian president in which only his legs appear. “My most beautiful angle,” she quipped on social networks.

And the journalist did not stop there. She also published a photo of a cake offered by her friends on which appears a photo of Vladimir Putin and the quote “Too beautiful”.

This is not the first sexist remark heard from the mouth of Vladimir Putin. In 2014, he said during a trip to France that it was “preferable not to argue with women”. In 2017, the Russian president had again declared: “I am not a woman, I do not have bad days”.