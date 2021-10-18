Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi will unpack everything in an explosive interview!

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the 10 biggest sales of the Red and Blue

Clarin, the Argentinian media, announces that Mauro Icardi, the PSG striker, and his wife Wanda Nara, will explain themselves soon. The couple, in the midst of a crisis, has indeed planned to grant an interview to Susana Gimenez and this could be the opportunity to detail what happened this weekend.

According to Clarin, Icardi traded DMs with famous Argentine actress and singer Eugenia “La China” Suárez, and Wanda Icardi blew up upon finding out. But the couple should not leave so far to believe “close sources”. To be continued, of course!

Still according to Clarin, Mauro and Wanda Icardi had an itw planned with Susana Giménez in Paris. An itw which would still be relevant and which “could be the occasion for the couple to detail all that happened during this explosive weekend”. – FootWag (@FootWag) October 18, 2021