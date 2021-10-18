More

    Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi will unpack everything in an explosive interview!

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the 10 biggest sales of the Red and Blue

    Clarin, the Argentinian media, announces that Mauro Icardi, the PSG striker, and his wife Wanda Nara, will explain themselves soon. The couple, in the midst of a crisis, has indeed planned to grant an interview to Susana Gimenez and this could be the opportunity to detail what happened this weekend.

    According to Clarin, Icardi traded DMs with famous Argentine actress and singer Eugenia “La China” Suárez, and Wanda Icardi blew up upon finding out. But the couple should not leave so far to believe “close sources”. To be continued, of course!

    to summarize

    Clarin, the Argentinian media, announces that Mauro Icardi, the PSG striker, and his wife Wanda Nara, will explain themselves soon. The couple, in the midst of a crisis, has indeed planned to grant an interview to Susana Gimenez and this could be the opportunity to detail what happened this weekend …


    Laurent HESS


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThe Moke will make its electric revolution in 2022
    Next articleOne of the best PC screens for an RTX 3070 loses 130 €!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC