what are the cheapest stations near you?

A week after having crossed a historic threshold, the price of diesel – and other fuels – continues to increase day by day. BFMTV.com invites you to see which are the 5 cheapest stations in your department.

While the price of diesel broke an all-time high (1.54 euros) on October 11, its cost has continued to climb in recent days, increasing by 2 cents last week, according to official figures from the Ministry of Ecological Transition released. Monday.

However, this is an average, with the price of fuel varying from station to station. On its website, the Ministry of the Economy indicates “in real time” the cost of diesel and SP95 in each station in mainland France. We have therefore chosen to display the 5 “cheapest” stations in each department.

In order to fairly compare the price of diesel from one station to another, we based ourselves on data for Sunday, October 17, 2021. The price may therefore have changed since that date. Zoom in on the map to see the cheapest stations near you.





SP95 gasoline for its part reached 1.6567 euros per liter on average Friday, October 15, increasing by just over 2 cents compared to the previous week. This is its highest cost in nearly 10 years, the 2012 record (1.6664 euros) still not being broken.

In order to fairly compare the price of the SP95 from one station to another, we based ourselves on data for Sunday, October 17, 2021. The price may therefore have changed since that date. Zoom in on the map to see the cheapest stations near you.

Data to be taken with caution

It should be noted that, if these maps are based on official data, they are all the same biased. Of the 13,000 stations listed on Sunday, October 17, more than 3,500 – including more than 600 in Île-de-France – did not indicate any price, neither for diesel, nor for SP95.

Some stations also go back their numbers manually, which can cause typing errors. This is why these maps should be taken as tools and not as exhaustive comparisons.