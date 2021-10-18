what can the French winner afford with 220 million euros?

By SudOuest.fr with Visactu

Posted on 10/17/2021 10:43 AM

Updated on 10/17/2021 at 10:44 am

Luxury car, yacht, investment… The lucky winner of the jackpot has plenty to do with his 220 million euros

The biggest win ever in Europe was awarded on October 15 during the Euromillions draw. A Frenchman won the jackpot of 220 million euros, the 113th jackpot won in France at the Euromillions.

To win these 220 million, you had to play the five correct numbers: 21, 26, 31, 34, 49, as well as the two stars 2 and 5. The winner now has 60 days to make himself known. But before he even receives his check, he can already start to think about what he can afford with such a sum.

Mbappé too expensive

The lucky winner will no longer need to work. Placed without risk with a return of 2%, its 220 million euros could earn it 366,000 euros in interest per month. 220 million euros is 145 centuries at the current minimum wage, or 14,573 years paid 1,258 euros net per month.

The multimillionaire could afford nine Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the most expensive car in the world, or the yacht “Le Kismet”, 95 meters in length, with eight rooms on board, a swimming pool and a spa and 28 crew members.









If he prefers to place his money in a safe bet, then he can sit on a mountain of gold: 4,429 bars of one kilo, or more than 4.4 tons of gold. But he will still have to set limits because he will not be able to afford everything: the PSG player, Kylian Mbappé, whose odds are estimated at 225 million euros, is still too expensive for him.

Soon a 230 million jackpot

The race for the jackpot should not stop there for the French games which is already talking about a gain of 230 million euros in the coming weeks, according to Le Parisien. This makes sense for Nicolas Robineau, the founder of the Tirage-gagnant.com site, for whom the higher the winnings, the more players there are. “When the American draws exceeded one billion dollars, there was an incredible wave of bets and a worldwide craze which pushed the organizers to raise to 250 million euros the cap which was then 190 million. euros. “