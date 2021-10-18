What do the 2022 presidential candidates propose?

From lower taxes to energy checks, the candidates multiply the very different proposals from each other.

1.5583 euros per liter of diesel, an absolute record. The price of the SP 95 is only a penny from its record, at 1.6567 euros, according to official figures from the Ministry of Ecological Transition. A rise in the price of fuel which was invited in the programs of the candidates for the presidential elections. To the point of becoming for some a factor of demarcation of their adversaries.

A fuel check, government track validated by Xavier Bertrand

This is the path favored by the government, which seeks the “way to reach the right people, those who need it”, explained the Minister of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili on France 2. According to Bruno Le Maire, the Minister of the Economy and Finance, it is the fuel check that would be privileged. “I am more in favor of a device like the fuel check rather than a reduction in taxation (…) A cent reduction on the liter of fuel represents half a billion euros so it is very expensive for a result that the French will not see. It is better to prefer the option of the fuel check “, explained the minister on Europe 1 this Monday.

If the government is not yet represented by a candidate for the 2022 presidential election, the government’s action in this area could constitute Emmanuel Macron’s response to this crisis, if he is a candidate for his succession. The head of state has also promised a “short-term action” which does not provide for tax cuts.

The fuel check has already been put in place since 2016 in Hauts-de-France by Xavier Bertrand, who will submit his candidacy for the next presidential election to the vote of LR activists, during the congress scheduled for December 4. A system subject to specific criteria: being domiciled in the region, owning a vehicle to get to work, being on a permanent or fixed-term contract and living at least 20 kilometers from one’s place of work, the amount of which can reach up to 20 euros per month. In total, nearly 50,000 motorists benefit from it. A device which, applied at the national level, is according to him “obviously” the solution to the rise in fuel prices, answers Xavier Bertrand to The voice of the North.

An expanded energy check, offers Jadot

On the same model, Yannick Jadot, nominated candidate during the environmentalist primary, wants to extend the energy check deployed by the government to cope with the rise in the price of gas and electricity. Currently amounting to 100 euros, the energy check could be increased by an additional 400 euros “for the most modest households”, suggests the candidate EELV. He also wants the payment of an energy check extended to the middle classes, in the amount of 100 euros. According to him, 16 million French people could benefit from this device.

Lower taxes, for Le Pen and Montebourg

Taxes represent about 60% of the price of a liter of gasoline. The most important taxes in the price of a liter of fuel are VAT and TICPE (internal consumption tax on energy products), the amount of which has been fixed since the Yellow Vest crisis. The TICPE represents 59.4 euro cents for a liter of diesel and 66.29 cents for a liter of E10 gasoline, according to the Ministry of Ecological Transition.





The other tax, VAT, is set at 20%. Note that it applies both to the product, the liter of fuel, but also to the TICPE, in the latter case it is a tax on the tax. On a liter of diesel at 1.55 euros, the average price observed on October 18, there are 90 cents of taxes (59.40 cents of TICPE and 31 cents of VAT). If the option of lowering taxes has been ruled out by the government, it appeals to several very different candidates.

Candidate on the right, Eric Ciotti proposes to abolish the VAT at 20%. This may be their only point in common, but Arnaud Montebourg and Marine Le Pen propose to reduce VAT from 20% to 5.5% on fuel, but also on gas and electricity, both considering that these are “basic necessities”. For fuel, the drop will represent about 8 euros saved on a full 40 liters, detailed the candidate of the National Rally.

Socialist Anne Hidalgo also wants to act on taxes to reduce prices at the pump. The recently nominated candidate advocates in Liberation a “reduction in taxes on the price of fuel”, without however detailing whether she is attacking VAT or TICPE.

Faced with criticism of a proposal that is not very ecological, it is justified. “We cannot continue to ask the most fragile, the most modest or the middle classes to pay the high price of the ecological transition. (This) will not be done against those who, today, no longer manage to buckle their costs. end of the month, because rents, energy and fuels are increasing but not their wages, ”she explains.

A floating tax, advocates Roussel

Communist candidate Fabien Roussel also wants to play on taxes to reduce the bill at the pump. He proposes “a floating tax on gasoline to lower taxes when the price of a barrel goes up so that it does not weigh on the purchasing power of our fellow citizens”. A measure that would be accompanied by “control of distributors so that they reflect the drop in this tax on the price of gasoline,” he said on France Info. Objective of this floating tax “to lower the price at the pump by 50 cents”.

Mélenchon campaigns for a price freeze

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, rebellious presidential candidate, goes further than the other proposals mentioned above, and advocates for a price freeze. Like Marine Le Pen’s proposal, the leader of LFI targets the prices of gasoline, but also energy and gas, which he also considers as “essential goods”, a- he launched during a meeting in Reims this Sunday.

The law provides that the government can take “motivated temporary measures” by decree in the Council of State against excessive increases or decreases in prices, which was notably the case for hydroalcoholic gel or masks at the start of the crisis. Covid. A measure already adopted in the past for fuels by the government of Michel Rocard in 1991, in the midst of the Gulf War.

Pécresse wants to make companies pay

It is a track much less evoked by the presidential candidates. Valérie Pécresse, who will submit her candidacy in the next presidential election to the vote of the LR activists, during the congress scheduled for December 4, proposes an increase in the ceiling of the kilometer package paid by the employer in order to mitigate the price increase of gasoline. “There is a half support by the employers of the mileage packages, perhaps we could consider authorizing a more important support”, affirmed the presidency of the Ile-de-France region in the Grand LCI / RTL / Le Figaro jury.