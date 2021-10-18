What is the fake notary emails scam?

Spotted on October 07 by the UFC-Que Choisir after having collected numerous testimonies from all over France, the scam of false emails from notaries has been wreaking havoc for several weeks, with heavy financial damage extracted from the victims.

While scams of all kinds have increased in recent weeks, like that of the false summons to justice or the so-called Irish technique, a new scam linked to notary fees is spreading in France.

The crooks, who hold the emails of many notaries after having hacked their mailbox, ask customers for a deposit for the purchase of their property. The criminals then exchange the bank identity statement of the notary by their own bank details, often abroad.

By the time the abused person becomes aware of the illegal precedent, the transaction has already been authorized by the bank, making it impossible to cancel the payment at the last minute. 50,000 euros were stolen thanks to this process in Nord-Pas-de-Calais, as well as 30,000 euros in Pau (Ariège) according to data provided by the consumer association.

The phone is more secure than email

It is therefore strongly recommended to call your notary or go directly to the branch to obtain confirmation of the bank details before making this type of transfer.

It is essential to no longer rely solely on emails sent by notaries because they are more likely to be hacked. The Superior Council of Notaries has also confirmed the multiple hacks of mailboxes by professionals in the sector this summer.