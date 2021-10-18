When will your favorite brand only sell electric cars?

The question is no longer whether a manufacturer will become electric, a question we asked at the start of the year, but to know when it will be. In Europe, the switch from thermal to electric is inevitable, the Union intending to ban the sale of new vehicles with a thermal engine (even for hybrids) from 2035. A deadline very close on an industrial scale, even more for the automobile, where the average life cycle of a car stretches over seven years. Clearly, in two generations, all you will need is electricity!

Manufacturers have of course felt the tide and have not waited for the announcement of Europe, made last summer, to look at the electric. Most of them have also started to meet customer demand, which continues to increase. In France, electricity represented 8.5% of registrations from January to September 2021!

Brands now know that it is necessary to step up the pace to gradually convert their range. The pace of launches of new electric models will be accelerated with the arrival of dedicated bases. After several years for their design, they are finally ready.

Example at Renault: if the Losange took a long time to launch an electric family model above the Zoe, it is because it waited to finalize its dedicated modular platform, the CMF-EV, shared with Nissan. The allies will now increase the bodywork on this platform. Volkswagen has developed the MEB, which is already used for VW ID.3, ID.4 and ID.6 (Chinese model), Skoda Enyaq, Audi Q4 … Stellantis has an ambitious program, with the start of four platforms. shapes for the electric, in order to cover all segments, from the small city car to the huge pick-up.

If for the moment, electric models usually coexist with a thermal equivalent, they will then take their place. Porsche therefore plans to stop its petrol Macan in 2024 to keep only the electric model, launched in a few months.





For most brands, the switch to electric will therefore be done in stages. With a first key date on the road to all-electric, when the new models are no longer just electric. For Audi, it will be in 2026. And for DS, it will be in 2024!

Some will get to the end of this path faster than others. If for Ford and Volvo, the total changeover is planned for 2030, Opel is targeting 2028. For Alfa Romeo, it will be 2027. Others will even go faster. Alpine will thus become fully electric from 2024. But it is easier to make this transformation when you have a limited range! Smart was also a pioneer, going electric in 2019. It had thus eliminated the offer of Fortwo and Forfour gasoline units. For Jaguar, it will be 2025. An express revolution, since it is only four years away, while the label only offers I-Pace for the moment. The new French boss of the feline took this radical decision to relaunch a declining label. A real shock!

The all-electric conversion schedule

Year of transition to all electric in Europe, with the brands that have made an official announcement.