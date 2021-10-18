why does the sign make a cross on its margins?

The context. During the first week of October, diesel reached an all-time high of 1.5354 euros per liter on average in France, and 1.6332 per liter of unleaded 95, close to the last high dating from 2012. For some time now, the government has been thinking about putting in place a mechanism to deal with this price increase. Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, said to himself this morning on Europe 1 “ more favorable »To the creation of a fuel voucher, on the model of the energy voucher, than to a reduction in taxes on diesel and gasoline. He believes that a tax cut would be ” unfair Because it would not target households that need it most. He added that such a measure ” is very expensive “Because a drop of one cent, hardly perceptible for consumers, represents” half a billion euros ”Less in the state coffers. Rising fuel prices are part of an overall energy increase, gas and electricity. On Saturday, rallies of yellow vests took place all over France with limited participation for the moment. In 2018, it was already an increase in prices at the pump that had triggered this movement.

Leclerc’s response. The Minister of Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, last week asked distributors to make a gesture by cutting back on their margins. Michel-Édouard Leclerc, president of the strategic committee of the Leclerc centers, then replied that this margin was already tiny for supermarkets, in the order of one to two cents per liter, instead inviting the State to set an example. by lowering taxes. ” Tickled »In his own words by the minister’s remarks, Michel-Édouard Leclerc went further by announcing this morning on RTL radio that the Leclerc signs were going to sell fuel at cost price until October 30. ” If it continues to rise, it shows that the margin is not with us “, did he declare. He thus wants to demonstrate that the drop linked to the distributors’ margins is not significant and that prices will continue to rise, driven by the rise in oil prices. For the trader, “ if we want prices not to increase too much, we must take the factors of increase, VAT, TIPP… It is not in the camp of private companies “.



