why does the sign make a cross on its margins?

The context. During the first week of October, diesel reached an all-time high of 1.5354 euros per liter on average in France, and 1.6332 per liter of unleaded 95, close to the last high dating from 2012. For some time now, the government has been thinking about putting in place a mechanism to deal with this price increase. Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, said to himself this morning on Europe 1 “ more favorable »To the creation of a fuel voucher, on the model of the energy voucher, than to a reduction in taxes on diesel and gasoline. He believes that a tax cut would be ” unfair Because it would not target households that need it most. He added that such a measure ” is very expensive “Because a drop of one cent, hardly perceptible for consumers, represents” half a billion euros ”Less in the state coffers. Rising fuel prices are part of an overall energy increase, gas and electricity. On Saturday, rallies of yellow vests took place all over France with limited participation for the moment. In 2018, it was already an increase in prices at the pump that had triggered this movement.
Leclerc’s response. The Minister of Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, last week asked distributors to make a gesture by cutting back on their margins. Michel-Édouard Leclerc, president of the strategic committee of the Leclerc centers, then replied that this margin was already tiny for supermarkets, in the order of one to two cents per liter, instead inviting the State to set an example. by lowering taxes. ” Tickled »In his own words by the minister’s remarks, Michel-Édouard Leclerc went further by announcing this morning on RTL radio that the Leclerc signs were going to sell fuel at cost price until October 30. ” If it continues to rise, it shows that the margin is not with us “, did he declare. He thus wants to demonstrate that the drop linked to the distributors’ margins is not significant and that prices will continue to rise, driven by the rise in oil prices. For the trader, “ if we want prices not to increase too much, we must take the factors of increase, VAT, TIPP… It is not in the camp of private companies “.
Thomas Pocher, Leclerc member: “The current prices are not at all linked to our margins”
” We received communications this weekend. Since this morning, we have been selling fuel at cost price in all our gas stations. », Explains Thomas Pocher, Leclerc member at Templeuve. ” We are giving up our margins. This will prevent people from talking nonsense about the latitude we have in setting fuel prices. The diesel is thus displayed at 1.491 €, the SP 98 at 1.654 € or the SP95 E10 at 1.575 €. ” There may be differences of a few cents between Leclerc stations depending on the distance of the store from the depot as carriers also have costs. “
Still, at cost price, ” the price difference is minimal since we have margins of 1 or 2 cents per liter. So far we have only accompanied the movement of rising fuel prices. By selling them at cost price, we have taken a strategic option to return to the real debate. The current prices are not at all related to our margins. This morning, Thomas Pocher did not observe any particular crowd at the pump. Leclerc stores regularly organize sales of fuel at cost price, more often when going on vacation.