why François Ozon was afraid that his film would not be released in theaters

Broadcast for the first time in clear this evening on France 2, Grace to God, the upsetting drama of François Ozon dealing with pedophilia in the Catholic Church through the affair of the priest Bernard Preynat, received a very warm critical reception and public when it is released. This did not go smoothly.
While the Catholic Church is experiencing the most serious crisis in its history, after the publication in early October of the Sauvé report revealing the extent of sexual abuse of minors within the Institution (330,000 estimated victims), France 2 drives home the point. by offering this evening the broadcast of Thanks to God. This moving drama by François Ozon recreates with documentary precision the fight of the victims of the father…, accused of sexual abuse of dozens of children in the 1980s and 1990s. A fight initiated in 2014 by Alexandre Guérin (Melvil Poupaud), practicing Catholic, husband and devoted father, who learns that Father Preynat, who abused him in the scouts, still officiates. He contacts the diocese of Lyon, whose bishop is Cardinal Philippe Barbarin (Françoit Marthouret), to have him revoked, and comes up against inertia …
Censorship attempts
Few of the writers and directors dare to take on current affairs. This is what François Ozon had chosen to do with this story (Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin Festival), at his own risk. “I don’t know if the film will be able to be screened in France. We are facing great resistance. If the film was suspended, it would be a kind of censorship”, he said at the press conference following the closing ceremony. Indeed, at the time of the film’s release, which was scheduled for February 20, 2018, Father Preynat had not yet been tried for the facts alleged against him in the film. The priest’s lawyers demanded the postponement of the release of Thanks to God, until his trial is held. In addition, a former member of the diocese of Lyon, Régine Maire, represented by her name in the film, had also assigned François Ozon to remove his name from the feature film.
An exit in extremis
Two days before the film’s scheduled release date, the director of Potiche was relieved to learn that the Paris tribunal de grande instance had ruled in his favor. This outing also coincided with the trial of Cardinal Barbarin, Archbishop of Lyon, for non-denunciation of sexual assault. On January 30, 2020, he was released on appeal. As for Father Preynat, he was sentenced in March 2020 to five years in prison, but as of January 2021, he had still not been imprisoned, his lawyer having sought the opinion of a panel of experts to determine whether his state of health is compatible with detention …