why the film was controversial before its release?

THANKS TO GOD. François Ozon’s film created controversy before its release on February 20, 2019, since the trial of Father Preynat was still ongoing.

[Mis à jour le 18 octobre 2021 à 20h36] Grace to God is inspired by a sordid true story: the sexual assaults suffered by children, in particular by Father Preynat until 1986, and the silence of the Church (citing the cardinal archbishop of Lyon, Philippe Barbarin) to this topic. But before its release, on February 20, 2019, François Ozon’s film is controversial, since the trial of Father Preynat has not yet taken place. The defense attacks the film in the name of the presumption of innocence and the protection of the privacy of the accused. An interim order is filed to request the postponement of the release of the feature film, which is invalidated by the Paris tribunal de grande instance two days before the film’s release.





At the microphone of Allociné, François Ozon reacted to the controversy aroused by Grace to God: “This film does not attack the presumption of innocence, it is very balanced. It is based on verbatims that have already been published. think that the people attacking the movie today still haven’t seen it, so they attack it on principle, more than in relation to the reality of what’s in the movie. I don’t want this film to come out. They are a continuation of this omerta of silence. ” The various appeals and requests of Bernard Preynat and Régine Maire are successively rejected. On March 16, 2020, Bernard Preynat was sentenced to five years in prison for sexual assault on young scouts. Philippe Barbarin was sentenced on March 7, 2019 to six months suspended prison sentence for not having denounced these abuses, before being released on January 30, 2020.

Synopsis – Alexandre lives in Lyon with his wife and children. One day, he discovers by chance that the priest who abused him in the scouts still officiates with children. He then launches into a fight, very quickly joined by François and Emmanuel, also victims of the priest, to “free their word” on what they have suffered. But the repercussions and consequences of these confessions will leave no one unscathed.