why the UK fails to contain the number of contaminations, despite vaccination

Will the UK have to draw its “plan B”? Contrary to many European countries, the Covid-19 epidemic is on the rise every day across the Channel, with more than 45,000 people tested positive on Sunday, October 17. In comparison, France has counted nearly 4,650 daily cases on average during the last seven days, almost ten times less. However, the overall immunization coverage rate in the two countries is similar. So how to explain this new outbreak of the epidemic in the United Kingdom? Response elements.

Because barrier gestures were abandoned too quickly

It was the philosophy of “Freedom Day”, celebrated on July 19: “Learning to live with the virus”, in the words of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The government immediately lifted all health restrictions, at least for the English population. If Scotland has retained the obligation to wear a mask indoors, England has made another choice. At the entrance of supermarkets, customers can do their shopping with their mask or not, and many do without.

The Labor mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, insisted on keeping the mask on the metro and buses in the capital. But for lack of checks and fines, only 20% of users complied with this measure, according to a study by the public body Transport for London published at the end of September.. As for the health pass, a time mentioned for access to nightclubs, it was abandoned by the executive. Contradictory signals difficult for the British to follow. Epidemiologist Linda Bauld believes the restrictions were lifted too quickly. “The UK is doing the opposite of other countries, especially in Europe, and that is why we are currently facing one of the highest levels of contamination in Europe”, estimates this professor of public health at the Scottish University of Edinburgh with France Télévisions.

The number of daily cases has exceeded 40,000 since mid-October, far ahead of France but also Italy and Spain. At the same time, the number of deaths is increasing, to reach 120 per day (against 29 on average in hospitals in France).

Because the vaccination of the youngest has been delayed

Rather than restrictions, the United Kingdom has chosen to bet on its vaccination coverage. Almost 86% of the eligible population (12 years and over) received at least one dose and almost 80% received two doses. This is a little less than in France, where nearly 88% of the eligible population received one dose and more than 85% two doses (as of October 15). But the vaccination of adolescents was delayed across the Channel. Set up in September, it started slowly because, as recalled The world, it requires parental consent and takes place in schools, and no longer in large vaccine centers, which are closing one after the other.

However, it is among children, and especially adolescents, that the incidence rate is highest. As noted The Parisian, more than 1,200 positive cases per 100,000 young people aged 10 to 19 were identified last week. But according to official data, only 28.6% of English people aged 12 to 17 have received a first dose, and 6% are fully vaccinated, against respectively 75 and 70% in France. Faced with the surge in positive tests among young people, some British schools have decided in recent days to restore the wearing of masks.

“In the UK, children are tested a lot, who are not vaccinated, which tends to produce a higher number of positive tests. This is a significant bias,” nuance however in Release François Balloux, professor of genetics at University College London.

Because the protection against infection decreases over time

The United Kingdom was the first European country to massively vaccinate its population in December, with the AstraZeneca vaccine. This head start could now prove to be penalizing. “The protection against infection is reduced over the months while that against the severe forms remains very good, which may explain why we now find ourselves with more post-vaccination infections”, recalls in The Parisian Francois Balloux. Especially since the Delta variant, the majority in the country as in the rest of Europe, is more contagious. Now, lContact cases no longer need to isolate themselves if they are doubly vaccinated.





The fact remains that the more than 40,000 daily cases do not seem to worry the population. However, it was when the number of contaminations had reached the same level in December 2020 that Boris Johnson announced the third British confinement, just before the holidays. It turns out that the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine against severe forms, demonstrated by several studies (of the order of 90%), limits the number of hospitalizations, which peak at nearly 800 per day (7,000 patients are currently hospitalized because of Covid-19 across the Channel). Far from the 4,000 hospitalizations and 1,200 daily deaths for 60,000 cases per day last January.





Despite the increase in the number of contaminations, the number of hospitalizations has not exploded in the United Kingdom. (OUR WOLRD IN DATA / FRANCEINFO)

Yes hospitals are far from being saturated because of virus patients, however, they must absorb a long list of patients whose care or operations have been postponed because of the pandemic. And deal with classic winter epidemics like the flu. “I regret it, but the winter as a whole is going to be exceptionally difficult for the NHS (National Health Service)”, the British public health system, warned Chris Whitty, chief medical officer who advises the government last week.

The authorities’ plans are now based mainly on a vaccination booster campaign, as in France, with in parallel the return of wearing masks indoors, recourse to teleworking or the vaccination passport. But the latter has not yet been activated.