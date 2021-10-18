Wifi on the Moon: NASA is studying the feasibility of a future broadband network

The United States wants to return to the moon “To stay there”. On site, the permanent base will have to be connected at high speed and, for this, NASA is working on practical solutions by trying – also – to reduce the digital divide on Earth.

In an article published on October 5, 2021 on its site, the United States Space Agency indicates that it is studying the feasibility of deploying a wifi network on the Moon, with the joint desire to fight against digital inequalities on Earth .

Based on the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the digital divide across the Atlantic, the National Digital Inclusion Alliance conducted a study in Cleveland aimed at quantifying the number of households having difficulties accessing the Internet. However, in this city, approximately 31% of the inhabitants still do not have access to broadband. Alerted by the results of this investigation, the Greater Cleveland Partnership organization, which works for the economic development of this Ohio metropolis, called on NASA’s Glenn Research Center, also based in Cleveland, to “Examine the technical barriers of digital inequality”.

Still keeping their heads in the stars, the NASA researchers decided to use the Moon case for this study. “We were delighted. It was a great opportunity to develop solutions to the challenges we face in connectivity on the Moon for the Artemis program ”, explains Mary Lobo, director of technological incubation and innovation at this laboratory. As a reminder, Artemis is the name given by NASA to its program which is to send humans back to the Moon after the Apollo missions.

Routers and street lights

This is how the Glenn Research Center sought to solve the technical challenges of wifi connectivity in local communities by applying approaches adapted to the lunar environment, with interesting results. According to this study, installing wifi routers spaced approximately 100m apart on some 20,000 streetlights in Cleveland would solve the city’s connectivity problems by providing each home with a minimum downstream speed of 7.5 Mb / s. “It would be enough to do homework or make an IP call, but not enough to stream 4K video. By bringing the routers closer together and installing them between 50 and 75 m from each other, we would considerably improve the bandwidth ”, notes Steve Oleson, head of the research team.





Greater Cleveland Partnership is building on this analysis to push demands for county-level infrastructure facilities to address the digital divide in the metropolis. “NASA’s work is helping to pave the way for evaluating responses to calls for tenders in order to determine the most effective plan to connect our neighborhoods”says Catherine Tkachyk, innovation and performance manager for Cuyahoga County, on which Cleveland depends.

On the Moon, masts or 100% connected equipment

As for the lunar part of the study, it targeted the installation of a network in the Malapert massif, a large crater near the South Pole of the Moon, ideal according to NASA for setting up a base. Its exposure to the Sun, its usable resources on site – water! – and the possible communications in direct line with the Earth have for a long time made it one of the privileged drop-off points of the agency.

NASA knows that to properly explore our natural satellite, it will be necessary to deploy a high-performance network, itself connected to the Deep Space Network. Habitats, laboratories, rovers, gateways, landers, astronauts… Everything will have to be connected, even if there are still a lot of unknowns regarding wifi connectivity on the Moon. Granted, the desolate terrain is much less prone to interference, but the Moon obviously does not have a densely developed and resilient power grid, which will be part of the challenges there.

“The team recommends mounting the routers on several 7-meter-high poles attached to habitats, landers or other large equipment. Unlike a single large tower, this approach would provide astronauts in their habitats with network stability, while mobile explorers could move between routers ”, can we read on the NASA website. A still very conceptual view of the lunar wifi network whose plans will evolve further until the Artemis project materializes. Without forgetting that Chinese, Russians, Indians and Europeans are not left out when it comes to major lunar projects.