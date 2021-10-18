Windows 11: good news for owners of an AMD Ryzen CPU

Microsoft recently made available to its testers an update of Windows 11 in beta, in particular intended to correct problems encountered by certain owners of AMD Ryzen processors.

Since October 15, members of Microsoft’s Insider program have access to a new update for Windows 11, currently only available in beta or release preview. The latter brings a batch of fixes for the new operating system.

One of the most notable is undoubtedly that which concerns stability concerns encountered on some PCs equipped with an AMD Ryzen processor. This mainly concerns a problem around the L3 cache which causes slowdowns during certain tasks, especially video games. “We fixed an L3 caching issue that could affect the performance of some apps on devices with AMD Ryzen processors after upgrading to Windows 11 (original version)”Microsoft explains without its patch note.





However, it should be noted thatanother problem can affect owners of an AMDS Ryzen CPU : this time it concerns the operation of thread scheduling on the fastest core of the processor. Microsoft does not report a fix for this issue, but resolution of the issue appears to be on the right track.

Other fixes are included in this patch, such as the issue with the display of the new Windows 11 taskbar, which is not showing for some users who still see the Windows 10 bar. The fix should be deployed at the end of October for all Windows 11 users.