Woman raped on train in Pennsylvania as passive passengers watch

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on The Independent

A man raped a woman on a train in Pennsylvania, United States, on October 13 at around 11 p.m. on one of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (Septa) lines. Several passengers on that train saw the man sexually assault the victim, but did not intervene, said Timothy Bernhards, police commissioner in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

The passivity of the witnesses is particularly shocking, testifies the police officer. “I have no words for it. I just can’t imagine seeing what you see with your own eyes, seeing what this woman was going through, without stepping in to help her. ” Even if there was no “Dozens of people” present in the wagon, he continues, there were enough people to act “Collectively”. It was a Septa employee who reported the assault by dialing 911, the US number for all emergencies. This allowed the agents of the transport company to intervene and stop the suspect.





Report dangers

The scene was filmed by the train’s surveillance cameras. The assailant, 35, sat down next to the victim and attempted to strike up a conversation. He then became aggressive after a few minutes and harassed the woman who was rejecting his advances. Septa spokesman Andrex Bucsh reports that the man then ripped off her clothes before raping her.

Surveillance video shows enough evidence to charge the assailant with rape, says Timothy Bernhardt. With his team, they try to identify the people present in the wagon in order to question possible witnesses.

The attack could have been stopped earlier if the passengers had called 911, said the spokesman for the Septa. The transport company “Urges anyone who observes a crime or dangerous situation to report it.” Anyone witnessing an emergency should immediately call 911 ”, he added.

The victim was transported to hospital for treatment for injuries sustained during the assault.