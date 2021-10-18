WSBK Superbike San Juan Race 2: Redding wins, Rea takes points from Razgatlioglu

The second Superbike race in Argentina gave rise to a twisty scenario, marked by numerous overtaking in the leading trio. Scott Redding finally wins the event, while behind him Jonathan Rea won a terrible showdown against Toprak Razgatlioglu.

They will not have given each other gifts. Not only Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea, but also Scott Redding, a true free spirit since the start of this Argentinian weekend on the San Juan de Villicum circuit.

Starting from the second position on the grid (the Ducati rider had indeed finished on the second step of the podium a little earlier in the day during the Superpole Race), the Englishman first took part in a high intensity fight. with the two contenders for the title this season, before taking advantage of this duel to take the powder in the middle of the race and slowly but surely widen the gap at the front of the race.

Behind him, Razgatlioglu and Rea thus engaged in a fight of titans, true sum of their fight this season, for the gain of the second place. For the Kawasaki rider, it was imperative to remain in contention for the title at the next round, in Indonesia next month.

Starting grid for Race 2:

Anthology of overtaking between Rea and Razgatlioglu

Defeated by his Turkish rival in the first two races of the weekend (the Northern Irishman had given his opponent no less than ten points in the championship), Rea pulled out his muscles to get ahead of the Yamaha rider at the finish line, at the cost of multiple overtaking and other crossings of the trajectory, in particular in the sequence of turns 8 and 9 which punctuate the long straight return line of the Argentinian route.

In the end, it is therefore the six-time World Champion who won his case, but the latter only regains four units from his opponent in the general standings, and is therefore now 30 points behind him as the race approaches. final round of the season.

Summary of the results of the 2019 edition:

WSBK Superbike San Juan October 2019 October 2021 FP1 1’45.191 Álvaro Bautista 1’38.524 Toprak Razgatlıoğlu FP2 1’43.614 Álvaro Bautista 1’37.872 Toprak Razgatlıoğlu FP3 1’39.651 Toprak Razgatlıoğlu 1’37.239 Toprak Razgatlıoğlu Superpole 1’40.771 Álvaro Bautista 1’37.617 Scott Redding Race 1 Bautista, Rea, Razgatlıoğlu Razgatlıoğlu, Rea, Rinaldi Warm up 1’37.784 Jonathan Rea 1’37.719 Garrett Gerloff Superpole Race Rea, Bautista, Razgatlıoğlu Razgatlioglu, Redding, Rea Race 2 Rea, Davies, Razgatlıoğlu Redding, Rea, Razgatlıoğlu Record 1’37.784 Jonathan Rea 1’37.239 Toprak Razgatlıoğlu

Bassani still impresses

Behind the top 3, Axel Bassani delivered yet another uppercase performance to clinch fourth place. The Italian even invited himself very briefly to the battle for the podium, but changed his mind, already very happy to regain points again from his rival for the title of best independent driver this season, Garrett Gerloff.

The American could not do better than eighth and therefore sees his transalpine opponent return to 14 units in the championship, and no doubt hoped for a better result after having set the best time in the warm-up.

Behind Bassani, we find another Italian in the person of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who leads on the finish line Michael van der Mark and Andrea Locatelli. Chaz Davies and Álvaro Bautista complete the top 10, ahead of Leon Haslam and Tito Rabat. Isaac Viñales, Kohta Nozane and Leandro Mercado won the last points at stake in Race 2, while Christophe Ponsson finished the race in 17th position.

Superbike San Juan – Race 2:

Ranking credit: WorldSBK.com