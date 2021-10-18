Xbox Fridge: pre-order Tuesday afternoon, release in December | Xbox one

The Xbox Series X fridge is therefore a reality and pre-orders will be launched very quickly! We now have a release date and price set at € 99.99 for this Xbox mini fridge that accompanies 20 years of Xbox in November!

How to buy the Xbox fridge?

Xbox is finally launching pre-orders for the Xbox fridge! This collector’s item will certainly not remain on sale for long and its production is very limited. Xbox and chill, had indicated the mark when we discovered its shape.

It is possible to pre-order the Xbox Series X mini fridge as of Tuesday, October 19 with a release scheduled for December.

Micromania has confirmed that pre-orders will be launched during the afternoon, be prepared between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Orders will be limited to one product per account. We advise you to prepare your account and your payment method in advance.

We will let you know as soon as pre-orders are available here on the Xboxygen site and on our social networks. Twitter, Discord and Facebook.

In the first wave of production, the Xbox “Mini Fridge” will be available on Target and on Target.com for $ 99.99 exclusively in the US and Canada. It will be available for £ 89.99 from GAME in the UK.

In France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands and Poland, the Xbox mini fridge will be available at Game Stop EU (€ 99.99), Micromania (€ 99.99) or Toynk (via Amazon).

Other markets will be delivered in 2022, we are thinking in particular of our neighbors in Belgium and Switzerland.

When announcing the fridge, Xbox mentioned the “Velocity Cooling Architecture” technology to properly cool what is inside the mini fridge. A nod to the Velocity architecture created for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

What are the characteristics of the Xbox fridge?

Xbox fridge capacity

The Xbox fridge, aka the Xbox Mini Fridge in English, is intended to be, as its name suggests, an extra fridge. It can store up to 10 metal cans while still leaving some room for snacks.

The front of the mini fridge also includes a USB port for charging devices and comes with a power adapter to allow the Xbox Mini Fridge to work on the go and on the go.





Xbox fridge size (official)

The Xbox mini fridge has a capacity of 10 liters. According to Xbox, you can store 10 cans of 35 cl.

Outside

Height: 46.2 cm

Width: 23.2 cm

Depth: 23.2 cm

Interior

Height: 35.2 cm

Width: 17.4 cm

Depth: 17.4 cm

This means that it is possible to put an Xbox Series X in this fridge. Why ? And why not ?

😃 Did you know that the #Xbox Series X fits into the Xbox Mini-Fridge? The nexus on the front also lights up and you can charge your devices via USB on it.#XboxandChill🥶 Video shared by @aarongreenberg on TikTok pic.twitter.com/Y4dbhxbHHO – ˗ˏˋ Xboxygen ˊˎ˗ ✨ (@Xboxygen) October 16, 2021

How did the idea of ​​the Xbox fridge come about?

The idea of ​​bringing out an Xbox fridge came from a joke. When the Xbox Series X console was announced, some began to make edits by presenting the console as a fridge. It must be said that its vertical shape surprised everyone when the design of the console was unveiled to the public. Xbox Marketing Manager Aaron Greenberg even played the game by posting a photo of himself with a huge Xbox fridge behind him in his kitchen.

And then Twitter’s marketing teams launched a competition to elect the best brand on the social network. If Xbox won, Aaron Greenberg then promised that an Xbox fridge would be made.

In a battle with Skittles, Xbox won with 50.5% of the vote and Aaron Greenberg confirmed in April 2021 that the promise to make these Xbox Series X mini-fridges would be kept. It was in June 2021 that Xbox first unveiled the design of the Xbox fridge.