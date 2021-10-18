Xbox Game Pass: the list of the 11 games soon to be retired, including Celeste | Xbox one

Games in the Xbox Game Pass catalog do not stay there indefinitely. As you read in our report on the Xbox Game Pass review, games remain in the catalog between 12 and 18 months. For the end of October, no less than 11 games will soon be withdrawn from the Game Pass catalog. However, the announcement of other arrivals should arrive this week.

Don’t hesitate to take a look at the list of all the Xbox Game Pass games coming in 2021 and 2022 as well as the Xbox Game Pass games for October!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Promotion at almost 30% off.

€ 27.10 for 3 months instead of € 38.99. Use the promo code “XBOXYGEN” in the basket and choose the cheapest price on the page. -> See the promotional offer



11 Xbox Game Pass games withdrawn at the end of October 2021

If you haven’t had the time to enjoy it, we highly recommend that you try Celeste (read the review), a gem of the platform game and certainly one of the best of its kind in recent years!

Unruly Heroes (Cloud, Console, PC)

Celeste (Cloud, Console, PC)

Eastshade (Cloud, Console, PC)

Comanche (game preview) (PC)

Carto (Cloud, Console, PC)

Knights and Bikes (Console, PC)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 1 (Cloud, Console, PC)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (Cloud, Console, PC)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 (Cloud, Console, PC)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 (Cloud, Console, PC)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Original Series (Cloud, Console, PC)

We don’t yet know the exact date when these games will be retired, but as often, chances are it will be as soon as the end of the month.