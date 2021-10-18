Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC: Outriders is coming tomorrow! | Xbox one

Square Enix’s RPG shooter arrives October 19 for Windows as well as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC. This little nugget inspired by Gears of War or Destiny had been very well received by the critics. This arrival in the Game Pass will allow it to attract additional players.

Outriders, a very interesting TPS

Outriders is a TPS based on combat allowing to loot more and more powerful equipment in order to increase our character. The game is playable in cross-play with players from other platforms (a deactivatable parameter). In terms of progress, it will be possible to transfer it from your Xbox profile to your Windows profile. However, transferring between a Windows version and another Steam or PlayStation version will be impossible, for example.





Outriders is a very complete game that does not offer a season pass or other cosmetic packs for purchase. However, the Hell’s Ranger Content Pack will be available at a 10% discount for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Square Enix’s TPS arrives tomorrow on Windows and in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC. The title is still available for purchase on Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.