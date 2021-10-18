Xbox Rumors: 1 game per year for Obsidian and details on Xbox Game Studios | Xbox one

The latest rumors around Xbox Studios plans were shared in the latest Xbox Two podcast hosted by Rand al Thor 19 and Jez Corden. The latter has already proven in the past that he has reliable sources within Microsoft and has shared a lot of information about some of the projects underway at Xbox. With three hours of podcast to listen to, we’ve got you covered!

The latest rumors from Xbox studios

A lot of information was shared during the show and while we already know that a lot of Xbox exclusives are in the works, a few more details have arrived with this podcast. It should be kept in mind that these are rumors until nothing has been officially confirmed, but this is already something to wait for before future announcements at the end of the year.

The next game from Compulsion Games

We mentioned last week that Compulsion Games, creators of We Happy Few, would be working on a “dark-fantasy” action-adventure game. Without giving much more details, Jez Corden nevertheless confirms having heard the same thing.

Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2 and Obsidian

Avowed has already been talked about recently with details that suggest that the medieval RPG seems set to follow in the footsteps of the Elder Scrolls and The Outer Worlds. About 100 people are currently working on Avowed according to Jez Corden, and about 70 on The Outer Worlds 2. The podcast talks about more than 120 people, but Jez later changed his mind.

The Obsidian studio would actually aim to release one game per year for 7 years, or one game each year for the entire current generation of consoles. The year 2022 would therefore be dedicated to Grounded and 2023 to Avowed. But another secret game, that of Josh Sawyer, is said to be in development. This would be developed by a small team, a bit like the one that took care of Grounded.

The number of developers on each of the games will obviously fluctuate as the development of Avowed slows down and that of The Outer Worlds 2 accelerates, and these numbers do not take into account external developers.

When it comes to The Outer Worlds 2 more specifically, what he saw of the game obviously looks a lot like the first one, but feels a lot more solid. Although it is developed with the same engine of the game, this sequel would be much better controlled from a technical point of view.





As for Avowed, the game currently appears to be in a near pre-alpha state and Jez confirms that what we saw in the CG trailer with the character’s hand drawing a spell in real time before it was released. ‘use is a feature of the game. Avowed could be released in 2023.

Hellblade 2

Asked about Sony’s narrative games, Jez Corden said he heard some very interesting things about Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. The game hasn’t been shown for a long time but it should come back to the forefront of the game. ‘one way or another before the end of the year. The Game Awards or X021? Surprise. In any case, the game would be really much more ambitious than the first.

Many more games in development at Xbox

Xbox already has a lot of games in development. Whether they are developed internally or via the publishing branch which deals with partnerships with third-party studios. But Jez released two new code names: Project Shaolin and Project Belfry (Belfry in French), without saying more.

Other info, Xbox is currently working with the Swedish studio Mainframe, located in Helsinki. Comprised of former folks from CCP Games, Remedy and Next Games, the team aims to “mix the best of AAA, MMO and mobile games into a social sandbox, playable on any screen. The game would be planned for the Cloud.

Finally, Project Dragon, the exclusive Xbox game by IO Interactive would be more than ever in development while Jez still had some doubts last April. Latest information: Xbox should soon announce a partnership with a small independent studio which has already developed well-known games for Microsoft in the past.

What should we take away from all this? First, let’s keep in mind that this is still rumored, but information shared by Jez previously shows that he can be given a lot of credit. Second is that Xbox really has a lot of projects going on, and certainly more than ever in its existence. Fans of the first hour should be largely reassured, and the others will certainly be very intrigued by all that will be announced soon. Xbox wants to reach more than 3 billion players in the world, and seems to be putting the means there.