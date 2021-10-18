Xiaomi will deploy the update in 2022, find out what’s new

While Xiaomi has not completed the rollout of the new MIUI 12.5 version, we already know a little more about the next major overlay update from the Chinese manufacturer that will arrive in 2022: MIUI 13.

Xiaomi is currently working on MIUI 13, the new version of overlay for smartphones. We already know that it will arrive with a new design, but also new features such as the ability to generate virtual RAM on all of the manufacturer’s smartphones. Until now, this feature was only available on certain models such as the Mi 11, Mi 10 or even the Poco F3 in certain regions.





We have also seen that it will be possible to change the appearance of MIUI control center. For example, you can choose to display more information such as the weather forecast, the stock market or your physical activity, but also have access to a vertical bar for the volume of the smartphone.

Xiaomi will make big changes to the user experience on MIUI 13

According to the famous Digital Chat Station leaker on the Chinese social network Weibo, Xiaomi will take advantage of MIUI 13 to change the user experience in ” many system interfaces “. It is therefore expected that the update brings a lot of new features for users.

The leaker also announces that MIUI 13 development version still works on both Android 11 and Android 12, which means that it is not yet fully adapted to the new version of Google’s operating system. However, as the update won’t roll out to everyone until at least the second quarter of 2022, it should be totally based on Android 12 when it is released.

The Xiaomi 12 which will be unveiled in December therefore should not be the company’s first smartphone to use MIUI 13 at launch, but will still be the first to use a Snapdragon 898, Qualcomm’s next high-end chip. While waiting for MIUI 13, Xiaomi still has to deploy MIUI 12.5 Enhanced on all compatible smartphones. The manufacturer appears to be struggling to roll out new updates to its smartphones outside of China. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is for example still stuck at june security update.

Source: weibo