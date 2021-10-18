Xiaomi would plan big graphics changes

A priori, we should expect a big graphical overhaul of Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 interface. This update will arrive in particular for the brand’s smartphones which will switch to or come out under Android 12.

Xiaomi could bring big cosmetic changes to its MIUI 13 interface. This is indeed what Digital Chat Station suggests, a leaker quite famous on Weibo. Remember that this source must be considered with caution until we have more confirmed and detailed information. Having said that, the track seems believable as we will see a little further down.

A redesign in sight for MIUI 13?

First, you should know that Digital Chat Station writes that ” MIUI 13 has changed a lot. Several interfaces of the system have new user experiences “. A promising claim, but unfortunately not yet accompanied by screenshots. theleakeralso explains that the tests carried out by Xiaomi on the new version of MIUI are still based on both Android 11 and Android 12.





Perhaps this means that the transition to the latest version of Google’s OS is not yet fully completed. However, it can also be assumed that MIUI 13 will exist in two slightly different versions: one for smartphones running Android 11, the other for devices. under Android 12. Indeed, Xiaomi’s interface updates do not necessarily align with the versions of Android.

We also learn that the first closed beta of MIUI 13 should come to the end of the year 2021. This confirms comments from Lei Jun, the boss of Xiaomi, dating from last August. In other words, the update to the stable version would probably not arrive until 2022.

Why is a design overhaul of MIUI 13 credible?

Why does this hypothesis of a major graphic overhaul seem credible? On the one hand Xiaomi has always liked to stand out from the competition by offering an interface that has never really sought to approach Android as Google imagines it. Proof of this is: MIUI has been integrating a control center largely inspired by iOS for some time.

In addition, Xiaomi seems to take an even closer interest in the optimizations it can make to its smartphone interface. A MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition project was thus born to better take into account user feedback and needs. A visual overhaul for MIUI 13 would fit perfectly into this process to show that the developers have sought to erase the few potential bugs here and there, to prove that there is a new lease of life.

We can therefore expect new icons and widget formats. Xiaomi could also adapt Material You in its own way to offer an option on MIUI that automatically changes the colors of the interface according to the wallpaper. Oppo ColorOS 12, but also Samsung One UI 4.0 did.