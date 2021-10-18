XV of France: Blues with a home accent

the essential

Ten Toulouse and three Castres make up the group of the French team of 42 players called to compete in the autumn tour.

Ugo Mola and his staff can already prepare for small migraines to compose the team which will play the duplicates (trip to Racing and reception of Usap). If Stade Toulousain will not automatically be deprived of the ten players currently selected in the list of 42 (because the latter is then reduced to 28), the double champion will also have to add to this list of absent Rory Arnold (Australia), Rynhardt Elstadt (South Africa), Santiago Chocobares and Juan Cruz Mallia (Argentina).

Nine players aim for a first selection

In the Toulouse list, two newcomers could know their first selections: Matthis Lebel and Thibaud Flament. But they will be 9 in all in this case; namely the Bordelais Thierry Paiva, Romain Buros and Maxime Lucu; Racingman Donovan Taofifenua, Clermontois Tani Vili, Castresian Florent Vanverberghe and Montpellier Florian Verhaeghe.

Fabien Galthié therefore continued to cast a wide net. A little out of obligation since the staff had to deal with seven absent including its captain Charles Ollivon. And a little also by choice in his desire to see high-performance players in a club or whose specialty is sought after (Flament or Verhaeghe for the touch).





What captain?

The Castres Gaëtan Barlot and Wilfrid Hounkpatin but also Jonathan Danty and Melvyn Jaminet are the big winners of the summer tour in Australia since they continue. Anthony Bouthier, Camille Chat and Louis Carbonel put on the temporary clothes of losers.

Regarding the post of captain, in the absence of Charles Ollivon, the Parisian center Gaël Fickou is holding the rope. As a reminder, the fall tour includes three games against Argentina (November 6), Georgia (November 14) and New Zealand (November 20).

This list of 42 players will then be reduced to 28. The 14 others will return to their club on Wednesday to be able to train with their team on Thursday morning.

The group :

Left pillars: Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Thierry Paiva (Bordeaux-Bègles)

Hookers: Gaëtan Barlot (Castres), Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse)

Right pillars: Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Demba Bamba (Lyon), Wilfrid Hounkpatin (Castres)

Second line: Thibaud Flament (Toulouse), Kylian Géraci (Lyon), Bernard Le Roux (Racing 92), Romain Taofifenua (Lyon), Florent Vanverberghe (Castres), Paul Willemse (Montpellier)

Third line: Grégory Alldritt (La Rochelle), Alexandre Bécognée (Montpellier), Dylan Cretin (Lyon), François Cros (Toulouse), Ibrahim Diallo (Racing 92), Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse), Sekou Macalou (Stade Français), Cameron Woki (Bordeaux- Begles)

Scrum Half: Baptiste Couilloud (Lyon), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse), Maxime Lucu (Bordeaux-Bègles)

Openers: Antoine Hastoy (Pau), Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Bègles), Romain Ntamack (Toulouse)

Centers : Jonathan Danty (La Rochelle), Gaël Fickou (Racing 92), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Bègles), Virimi Vakatawa (Racing 92), Tani Vili (Clermont)

Wingers: Matthis Lebel (Toulouse), Damian Penaud (Clermont), Donovan Taofifenua (Racing 92), Gabin Villière (Toulon)