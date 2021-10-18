Yannick Jadot pleads for a check of 400 euros “for the most modest”

The environmental candidate for the presidential election opposes the government’s energy strategy, which relies heavily on nuclear power.

Gas, electricity, fuel: energy prices have climbed since the start of the school year and have pushed the government to take support measures for the poorest households, with the payment of “Energy checks” notably. An additional aid of 100 euros for the month of December was thus announced by the executive. But for Yannick Jadot, we must go further. The ecological presidential candidate defended, on the set of BFMTV this Sunday, the payment of an energy check of 400 euros additional “for the poorest households“.

Yannick Jadot also proposes to introduce an energy check extended to the middle classes, in the amount of 100 euros. According to him, 16 million French people could benefit from this device. Currently, the energy check concerns 5.8 million low-income households, and allows them to pay part of their energy bills. The amount of the energy check varies, for these households, from 48 euros to 277 euros.

“It has been known for years that energy prices are volatile and can rise“, Also argues the winner of the primary environmentalist, which calls for concentrating political efforts on reducing household energy consumption. “The basis is to reduce electricity consumption», Affirms Yannick Jadot. “[Jusqu’ici], there were no efforts to insulate the housing“.





The French energy mix in question

The rise in electricity prices, linked to that of gas, is relaunching the debate on the energy mix in the context of the presidential campaign. During the past week, President Emmanuel Macron renewed his confidence in nuclear energy, saying that France “will continue to [en] need” in the years to come. As part of its France 2030 investment plan, the government has even allocated € 1 billion to the development of French nuclear technologies. A strategy to which Yannick Jadot does not subscribe, arguing that over time, nuclear energy is intended to cost “more expensive», And in particular more than renewable energies.

A prediction confirmed by figures from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and which is linked to the continual decline in renewable energy prices in recent years. However, nuclear power will have the advantage, still according to the IEA, of producing energy more constantly since a power station will run at full speed 70% of the time in 2050. A wind turbine will run 25% of the time at full capacity. power and a solar panel 14% of the time.

