young man with cystic fibrosis achieves feat

    Paris Marathon: a young man with cystic fibrosis achieves a feat
    Article written by

    C. Laronce, B. Veran, G. Papin, S.lerch, M. Felix, Y Saidani – France 3

    For months, Alexandre Allain, suffering from cystic fibrosis, prepared to participate in the Paris marathon, Sunday, October 17. The one who lives with the lungs of a donor has succeeded in his challenge.

    Alexandre Allain went, with his surgeon, to the end of the Paris marathon on October 17, with the lungs of another. On the Champs-Elysées, he took the start with the 35,000 other competitors whereas four years ago, the Sarthois could barely walk. “It’s still fun, I’m not in the hard yet but there is still a long way to go”, told the youngster at the passage of the 13 kilometers of race.


    Alexandre Allain has not always swallowed the kilometers. Since his birth, his cystic fibrosis left him little hope. But in 2017, a double lung transplant is suddenly possible, thanks to a donor. He will spend nine hours in the hands of a surgeon, who will subsequently become close to the young man. Alexandre Allain and his surgeon ran this marathon together. Upon arrival, they had a thought for the donor: “Several times I have thought about the person who gave me their lungs. Without them I never would have been able to run.”


