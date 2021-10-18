Young New Zealander Sean Wainui died in car crash

Chiefs young New Zealand center or winger Sean Wainui died in a car crash on Monday, plunging New Zealand rugby into mourning. The 25-year-old’s vehicle hit a tree, police said.
New Zealand Rugby Federation chief executive Mark Robinson lamented the death of the Waikato Chiefs center, citing “A dark day for rugby”.
“Sean’s passing will deeply affect everyone involved in rugby, especially his Bay of Plenty teammates (his team in the New Zealand league which he joined last May) and the Chiefs, we share their grief and shock ”, he said in a statement.
Practice record holder on a Super Rugby match
Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams also paid tribute on social media to Wainui. “Although I didn’t play by his side, I could still feel his mana (his stature) by colliding with him as an adversary “, he tweeted.
Wainui, who notably represented the New Zealand under-20 selection and that of the Maori All Blacks, had started his career in Super Rugby with the Crusaders in 2016.
He joined the Chiefs in 2018: Last June, he scored five tries against the Australian franchise of the Waratahs in a 40-7 victory in Sydney, setting a record for most tries scored by a player in only one Super Rugby match.