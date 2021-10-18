“Zemmour is the immigrant of the revenge, the pains-to-enjoy, the cowards and the narrow straight people” – Liberation

In a text sent to “Liberation”, the author and member of the Zebda group returns to the omnipresence of the far-right polemicist in public debate in France.

I think of the French, not all of them, of those who think they are more so than others and who watch Zemmour vomit his racist disgust while squinting ashamed eyelids. I see them horrified deep within themselves and at the same time reveling that a man can unleash so many horrors with ease, pleasure and dexterity.

Yes, they revel in horrors which do not horrify them so much because good feelings are bad! We can’t take it anymore! All the success is there.

I think of all those French people who make his glory, who hide their faces by bending their elbows but letting an astonished ear hang out in front of the force of their words. I think of the channels too happy to inflate their audiences by claiming the right to give the floor to anyone even come to utter the horrors they disavow of course. I think of the pollsters, I think of the respondents who raise the meters cheaply, of the radios, of the newspapers sure to sell… and that sells! Because that hawker sells! This is his strength, he sells books, words, what we believe to be ideas. He could sell my mother, his, flowers or cans of adulterated gasoline indifferently. He sells what is scary, what amazes, yes he sells the amazement at a low price, he sells what sells the best, which puts you at your end, well seen!





It is quiet hatred. It sells itself and sells itself out to be accessible to as many people as possible. Yes, for a few pennies of royalty one can afford at all the newsstands, all the bookstores, the TV channels a bit of Zemmour, a bit of baseness that feels good. Fed up with honor, morality, good thinking!

Damn it ! Paying yourself a guaranteed slice of pure pork for almost nothing. He is strong Zemmour, he knows what we dare not think, he sells what we are ashamed to confess, fed up, fed up, low down on the quilt, low on the fringe, despair, can no longer, the end, bitterness. In exchange for his bewildering diatribe, the people reward him and henceforth promise him the supreme magisterium. No prank Zemmour returns the elevator and it is you who are the winners because he is this soldier who climbs alone to the front of indignities. Shame will be for him, the opprobrium, the dishonor also with which he torches his behind majestically and finally the sacrifice because he bandages to die as a hero even of the most despicable cause. It suffices that there be a crowd, that he be dubbed, adulated, carried on a shield à la Vercingétorix. He is the star of ignominy and no one envies him for this extravagant aura. It is alone and without competition in the market.

He is not there to please but to purge and nobody wants to stick his hand in the low pit, the toilet hole in his place. Said to him: “I go !” Plunge his arm and hoist turds to your applause. In truth Zemmour does the dirty work: he is the immigrant of the revenge, the pains-to-enjoy, the cowards and the narrow straight men, he is the jerk of the white people asphyxiated by too much complexity, the aristos dislodged from the old privileges. . All that makes you half of France and that’s a lot.