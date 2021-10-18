zoom on the diet low in FODMAPS

As benign as it is invasive, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) generates all kinds of digestive symptoms on a daily basis (spasms, burns, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, etc.). The extra-digestive sphere can also be affected with episodes of headache, muscle pain or increased fatigue.

This disease also known as functional colopathy affects 5% of the French population. This is an estimate, given that the therapeutic wandering associated with stomach aches is still significant: many patients go from doctor’s office to doctor’s office before finding out they have IBS.

“In addition to taking on a lot of psychological prejudices (stress, anxiety as a factor of stomach ache), IBS cannot yet be cured”, describes Dr Pauline Jouet, gastroenterologist at Ambroise-Paré hospital (APHP) . To alleviate the pain, “the management of IBS is always based on antispasmodics in the first line, even if the level of evidence is quite low”, specify Profs Benoit Coffin (Colombes) and Gilles Macaigne (Marne la Vallée) on the website of the Association for Continuing Medical Education in Hepato-gastroenterology.

Cabbages, garlic, cherries, pesto …

As for non-drug strategies, we find “dietetic advice based on a varied and balanced diet”, continues Dr Jouet. Indeed, many patients describe a link between diet and the exacerbation of their symptoms. However, simple nutritional balance alone cannot free patients from the discomfort associated with IBS.

At this level, the diet low in FODMAPS can be offered to patients for whom diet is incriminated in pain. Appeared in the 2000s, the acronym FODMAPS stands for “Fermentable Oligo-, Di-, and Monosaccharides, And Polyols”: a whole group of carbohydrates whose malabsorption is frequent for at least one of them in patients with IBS.

This diet, put forward by Australian researchers at Monash University, is often described as complex. One truth: FODMAPS are in fact hidden in their natural state in many foods: they are found in certain fruits (melons, figs, cherries, etc.), vegetables (Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, asparagus, beets, green leek, etc. garlic, onion…), in certain legumes (chickpeas, beans…), condiments (soya, pesto, hummus…) and drinks (sweet wines, rum…). It is also found in many food products (honey, soda, products based on sweeteners). To find your way, go to the Fodmapedia site which offers a very complete listing of foods containing FODMAPS (depending on the season in particular and associated with recipe ideas).





What about the effectiveness of this diet? Probable according to several studies, resulting in a marked improvement in symptoms. In France, work on this subject remains timid. “In practice, we notice that this diet can improve the quality of life. Pain and transit problems may decrease. We see transformed patients, ”reports Dr Jouet. “We cannot predict its effectiveness, but it deserves to be proposed. Even if it is necessary to take into account that it can complicate the social life ”, specifies Dr. Jouet.

To be accompanied

To follow the diet low in FODMAPS, diet advice is invaluable. “The patients who are referred to me by a gastroenterologist arrive with great curiosity on this diet which consists in removing certain FODMAPS for 4 weeks before gradually reintroducing them”, describes Laure Hirtz, dietician in Sigean (Aude). If the symptoms improve significantly over more than 6 to 8 weeks with this diet, a personalized management by reintroducing the types of food one by one is very beneficial.

This monitoring is important so as not to lose ground. Downside, there are very few dieticians trained in a diet low in FODMAPS in France. Here is the certified list on the Monash University website.

Note: “the only contraindication to a diet low in FODMAPS is the presence or history of eating disorders”, but also in the event of significant thinness or thinness. Deprivation, even temporary, could indeed cause weight loss, worsen or reactivate certain pathological reflexes such as binge eating or anorexic episodes for example.

* According to ROME IV criteria (dating from 2016), the diagnosis of IBS is based on “the presence of abdominal pain that has been present for at least 6 months and occurring at least one day per week during the last 3 months. At least 2 of the following 3 criteria must be associated with pain: a relationship between pain and defecation, a change in the frequency of stools, a change in the consistency of stool assessed by the Bristol scale ”. Data fmcgastro.org

Paracetamol, with caution

Source: Destination Santé