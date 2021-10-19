22 licenses withdrawn by the gendarmes, a driver takes the roundabout upside down

Fatal accident and secondary accident: on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11:30 p.m., on the RN1, direction Saint-Paul / Saint-Pierre, a young man, a minor, died on the N1 at the Etang interchange. Salé les Bains. The pedestrian was struck several times by vehicles being identified.

At the scene of the accident, despite the appropriate signage implemented by the police and the CRGT patrol officers, a vehicle that did not have the appropriate pace, caused a further accident. He collided with 5 other parked vehicles. The driver was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Since the start of 2021, he is the 24th pedestrian involved in a traffic accident in the gendarmerie sector and the 5th killed, i.e. 4 more victims than last year at the same period.

In 2021, 26 people lost their lives in an accident. In 50% of cases, alcohol and drugs are at the origin of the tragedy.

ROAD SAFETY REPORT :

During the weekend, the motorcyclists of the EDSR in support of the gendarmerie companies carried out actions to fight against road insecurity by targeting serious offenses causing accidents.

NUMBER OF SERVICES CARRIED OUT: 18

NUMBER OF OFFENSES: 162

NUMBER OF PERMIT HOLDINGS: 22

NUMBER OF ALCOHOLES: 8

NUMBER OF DRIVES UNDER NARCOTIC: 4

NUMBER OF PEDESTRIAN ASSETS: 22 including 11 headlands

NUMBER OF INSURANCE DEFECTS: 6

NUMBER OF FAULTS PERMITTED DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION / CANCELLATION: 5

NUMBER OF SPEEDS: 97 including 47 interceptions

NUMBER OF NOT WEARING BELTS: 1

NUMBER OF PHONE / DISTRACTOR USES: 10

NUMBER OF NON-RESPECT PRIORITY: 6

NUMBER OF TECHNICAL CHECKS: 4

NUMBER OF EQUIPMENT DEFECTS AND NON-WEARING OF TWO-WHEEL PILOT HELMETS: 2

NUMBER OF REFUSAL TO OBTEMPERATE: 2 (identified-arrested)

NUMBER OF NUISANCE / POLLUTION AND LACK OF APPROVAL: 11





Special facts

On Friday, October 15, 2021 between 7:00 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., the Saint-Benoit company carried out two operations on their territory. One concerned the RUN MARKET securing in Sainte-Marie called Fast and Furious and the second an anti-rickshaw operation in Sainte Rose. A total of 65 vehicles were checked and 27 infractions were noted.

Against the grain in a roundabout

Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 8 p.m. to midnight, motorcyclists from Saint-Paul and Rivière Saint-Louis, carried out an area control service, in support of the company of St Paul, in order to dissuade illegal gatherings in the area from the beaches of Boucan Canot.

At the same time, the soldiers of the company of Saint-Pierre, carried out a similar operation on the sector of Saint-Joseph. 150 vehicles and 150 people were checked. These checks led to the recording of 14 offenses, including 4 alcoholemics.

A motorist was particularly noticed by taking a roundabout in the wrong direction. Intercepted and controlled, he refused to submit to the blood alcohol screening test. He therefore incurs a penalty of 4,500 euros, a withdrawal of his driving license for 3 years, a withdrawal of 6 points from his capital of points. Not to mention the additional penalties and related sanctions also noted against him, for lack of insurance, speed, misinterpretation in the roundabout and rebellion during his arrest.