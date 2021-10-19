234 new cases, 2 deaths

The health situation continues to improve

The number of cases decreases slightly with a incidence rate at 27.3 / 100,000 inhabitants (against 28.2 the previous week) and a positivity rate on all people tested at 0.6%. Hospitalizations and intensive care activity for Covid-19 patients are stabilizing.

However, the virus is still circulating and in particular the Delta variant which remains predominant. This week, an increase in the incidence rate is observed in the 25-34 age groups and in the over 45s and 2 deaths linked to Covid-19 are to be deplored.

To date, only 68.2% of eligible people (over 12 years old) have a complete vaccination schedule. In the context of the lifting of the state of health emergency and the school holidays, it is essential for everyone to continue prevention and protection measures in order to limit the circulation of the virus and avoid any epidemic rebound : get vaccinated, scrupulously apply barrier gestures, get tested in the event of symptoms and if you are in contact, and participate in contact-tracing.

Health situation

The Prefecture and the Regional Health Agency regret to announce on October 19 the death, which occurred during the last 7 days, of two patients from Reunion, aged between 65 and 74 years. Both had comorbidities and were not vaccinated.

From October 9 to October 15, 234 cases were identified in 7 days. The positivity rate is down slightly to 0.6% (0.7% the previous week). The rate weekly incidence also continues to decline and stands at 27.3 / 100,000 inhabitants (28.2 the previous week). Over the week 36,395 tests were carried out (up).

Among the 234 new cases during the period:

221 cases are classified as indigenous,

13 cases are classified as imported.

take in account the 53 696 healings and 372 deaths since the start of the health crisis, 370 cases are still active to this day.

54,438 cases have been investigated to date by ARS, Public Health France and Health Insurance.

Search for Covid-19 mutations

From October 9 to October 15, 162 positive tests were screened to identify a mutation:

128 cases presented one of the specific mutations under surveillance, i.e. a proportion of 79% against 82% the previous week.

The Delta (Indian) variant represents almost all of the mutations detected, ahead of the Beta (South African) variant which is still present in low proportions.

Focus on clusters

As of October 19, 2021, 6 clusters are active and 490 have been closed.

Among the active clusters, there are 3 moderately critical clusters in Saint-Denis (1) and Saint-Paul (2). No high criticality clusters were observed this week.





Regarding the other indicators

The incidence rate is decreasing in the following age groups:

among 0-14 year olds: – 29.5%

among 15-24 year olds: – 39.9%

among 35-44 year olds: – 10.6%

However, it is on the rise:

among 25-34 year olds: + 7.6%

among 45-64 year olds: + 23.5%

among those over 65: + 115.1%

among those over 75: + 116.5%

As of October 15, 2021, 7 intensive care beds were occupied by patients positive for Covid-19 on the 82 resuscitation beds installed in Reunion.

Vaccination : more than 952,000 injections since the start of the campaign

From October 11 to 17, nearly 14,700 injections were given.

The number of first injections has seen a slight increase this week.

To date, 504,230 people have received at least one injection.

71.8% of the eligible population (over 12 years old) is engaged in a vaccination course (or 58.9% of the total population),

68.2% of the eligible population has a complete vaccination schedule (or 56% of the total population)

The improvement in the health situation has been confirmed again in recent days. However, the vaccination rate is still insufficient. In order to avoid an epidemic rebound, it is advisable to continue the barrier gestures, to be vaccinated without further delay, to be tested and to isolate oneself in the event of symptoms or if one is a contact person.

The prefecture and the ARS recall the need to:

· respect barrier gestures

· to be screened at the slightest symptom

· respect the prescribed strict isolation to prevent the spread of the virus and its variants:

o at least 10 days when you are contaminated with Covid-19,

o at least 7 days if you are in contact.

· no longer delay vaccination or wait 2 months if you have been contaminated:

o 2 doses for the Pfizer vaccine (or 3 for some people on the advice of their doctor)

o and a single dose for the Janssen vaccine.

– respect the injection time of the 2th Pfizer vaccine dose 3 weeks from the 1time injection.

– the people concerned are invited to take their booster dose in order to reactivate their immunity and thus maintain a good level of protection :

• people over 65,

• people with co-morbidities at risk of serious forms,

• severely immunocompromised people

• people who have been vaccinated with Janssen

• caregivers : professionals in the health sector and the medico-social sector

in contact with patients, medical transport professionals.

• the entourage of immunocompromised people (people over 18).