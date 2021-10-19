2,700-year-old poops show Europeans’ love of beer and cheese

Scientists made this discovery by analyzing samples of human excrement found in the heart of the Hallstatt mine in the Austrian Alps. Their results were published Wednesday, October 13 in the journal Current Biology.

UNUSUAL – “In caca veritas”. Around 2,700 years ago, Europeans were already consuming two of their favorite products, beer and cheese, according to a new study that found the proof … in feces.

The miners “were sophisticated enough to use fermentation intentionally, which surprised me a lot,” Frank Maixner, a microbiologist at the Eurac Research Institute in Bolzano, Italy, and lead author of the report told AFP. ‘study. “It’s not something I was already expecting back then.”

This is the oldest proof of cheese ripening in Europe. And if alcohol consumption is certainly documented elsewhere by even older writings or archaeological evidence, it is the first molecular evidence of beer consumption on the continent at this time.

“It is increasingly clear that (…) the complex processing of foods, as well as fermentation, have played an important role in our early culinary history,” the co-author of the Kerstin Kowarik study, from the Natural History Museum in Vienna.

“Beer” and “Roquefort” mushrooms

The Unesco World Heritage Site of Hallstatt is a “very special place, in the middle of nowhere”, used for salt production for more than 3000 years, explains Frank Maixner. “All the inhabitants worked and lived off the mine.”

In order not to have to go out during the working day, they ate there … and even did their business there. These excrements were particularly well preserved there, thanks to a high salt concentration and a constant temperature around 8 ° C.

Four samples were analyzed by the researchers: one dating from the Bronze Age, two from the Iron Age, and one from the 18th century.

One of them, about 2,700 years old, was found to contain two fungi, Penicillium roqueforti and Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Both are known today for their use in food processing processes.





“Initially, they are found in nature. And then humans use these natural strains to domesticate them, ”says Frank Maixner. The researchers therefore first determined that these were not simple natural deposits from outside, by studying the strain present. “We found so much DNA from these fungi, it was amazing. So much so that we were able to reconstruct their genome, ”he adds.

These were then compared with dozens of modern genomes of these two fungi.

Thanks to their analyzes, the researchers were able to determine that it was indeed beer and blue resulting from an intentional and repeated fermentation, and not a simple “fluke”.

As these mushrooms were only found in a sample of excrement, the scientists nevertheless wish to confirm, using other samples, whether this consumption was indeed a general trend, or if it was, for example, concentrated over certain periods.

A “balanced” diet

The researchers also studied the diet of these humans. It was mainly made up of cereals (wheat, barley, spelled …). They also ate some fruits, and got their protein from beans or meats. Their diet was “balanced,” says Frank Maixner, and “exactly what these minors needed” to replenish their energy.

The main difference with today’s menus? The degree of food processing, very low at the time. The miners thus used whole seeds, for example, suggesting the consumption of some kind of porridge – except for the 18th century sample, where the grains appeared ground, suggesting the consumption of bread or cookies.

One of the other conclusions of the study concerns the composition of the microbiota of these humans, that is to say of all the bacteria present in their body. It was indeed very similar, for the four samples studied, to that of modern non-Western populations, who have a more traditional way of life.

This suggests “a recent change” in the microbiota in industrialized humans, “probably due to a modern lifestyle and diet, or to medical advances,” the study said.

However, “the microbiota is often linked to different types of diseases” today, underlines Frank Maixner. According to him, determining exactly when this “radical change” took place can help to understand what exactly it was brought about.

