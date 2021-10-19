More

    900-year-old crusader sword discovered by diver in Israel

    The sword discovered on Saturday, which has a one-meter-long blade and a 30-centimeter hilt, is completely covered in corals and shells.

    A sword discovered in the sea by a diver near the Israeli coast may be 900 years old and may have belonged to a knight crusader, the Israel Antiquities Authority (AIA) said in a statement.

    Shlomi Katzin, an Israeli diver, discovered on Saturday October 16 off the coast of Caesarea (northwest) a one-meter-long sword with a 30-centimeter hilt entirely covered in corals and shells, but ” in perfect condition “, according to the AIA.

    This sword is “A rare and magnificent find which, according to all evidence, belonged to a knight crusader”AIA official Nir Distelfeld said in the statement. “It is fascinating to see such an object, which takes us back nine hundred years in time, to another era, with knights, armor and swords”, he added.

    The object was found in an area where underwater currents regularly move sand, which led to the discovery, said Kobi Sharvit, head of underwater archeology at AIA.

    Handed over to the Department of National Treasures, the sword will be on display to the public after being cleaned and analyzed, AIA director Eli Escosido said.

    Nir Distelfeld, inspector for the AIA, holds the discovered sword.

