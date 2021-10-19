A 40 minute gameplay video for Age of Empires IV

A clash between French and Chinese pending the release of the game on October 28.

In 10 days, those who appreciate the Age of Empires franchise will be able to start playing the fourth installment, logically called Age of Empires IV. To keep them patient and present the inner workings of his game, the official account posted a gameplay video of about forty minutes on YouTube. It shows an opposition between French and Chinese.

This opus is developed by Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge; it is published by Xbox Game Studios. In this real-time strategy game, “Build cities, manage your resources and lead your troops in battle, on land or at sea, through 4 unique campaigns and 35 missions spanning over 500 years of history, from the Dark Ages to the Renaissance “. Of course, in addition to the campaigns, the title will offer online multiplayer “To compete, cooperate or attend games with up to 7 of your friends in PvP and PvE multiplayer modes”.





On the other hand, according to its description, the game is aimed at both veterans and novices. Indeed it “Promises a pleasant experience for new players, with a tutorial that will teach them the basics of real-time strategy games and a story mode to allow beginners to easily learn the game, while providing difficulty for players veterans who will discover new game mechanics as well as advanced combat strategies and techniques ».

Fairly modest configurations

To play Age of Empires IV, you must have a Windows 10 64-bit machine. This must include at least an Intel Core i5-6300U or AMD Ryzen 5 2400G processor; an Intel HD 520 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics solution; 8 GB of RAM.

The recommended configuration remains fairly accessible. It mentions an 8th generation Intel Core i5 (Coffee Lake) or later or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processor; an NVIDIA GeForce 970 GPU or AMD Radeon RX 570 GPU graphics card; 16 GB of RAM.

Either way, the game takes up 50 disk space. You can pre-order it on Steam for 59.99 euros.